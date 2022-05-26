Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prices May Jump Next Week; Here’s Why – CoinGape

Ads

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been trading under heavy selling pressure for months. The second largest meme cryptocurrency has failed to impress the investors since the beginning of this year. However, SHIB’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has dropped a massive hint over some upcoming projects for the Shibarmy.

Earlier this week, SHIB’s famous influencer Milkshake disclosed that meeting with the Red Bull Team. Shytoshi Kusama also mentioned having a chat with the Red Bull team. This revelation increased curiosity and anticipation among the Shiba Inu Holders over future collaborations.

In the latest announcement, the lead developer teased the Shibarmy by mentioning things to get interesting in the upcoming week. However, he added, that he saw some art from Playside Studios for Shiba Inu’s Collectible Card Game (SHIB CCG). Kusama also added that he can’t wait to share it with the community. However, the team is generating a SHIB narrative for the depth of the Shiba Inu CCG story.

Meanwhile, after the big Red Bull meeting, the community is excitedly preceding that the collaboration can be seen between the two. Later on, SHIB’s logo might be seen over Redbull’s racing cars and stunt planes during various events.

The SHIB team came up with many different projects and perspectives to increase the utility of the token. From launching its own Metaverse to launching the official burn portal, hasn’t impacted the Shiba Inu token’s price in a positive way. The SHIB prices have seen a decline of over 54% in the past 3 months

The Shiba Inu is trading at an average price of $0.000012, at the press time. The recent crash has left the SHIB with a total market cap of around $6.3 billion. It’s 24 hours trading volume has declined by 25% to stand at $300 million. Meanwhile, the official SHIB burn portal has sent over 49.5 Billion Shiba Inu tokens to a dead wallet since its inception.

After Terra Crash, Galaxy Digital CEO Warns Against Bottom Buying

Just-In: Vitalik Buterin No Longer A Billionaire As Ethereum Crashes

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..



source