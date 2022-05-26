Planning to buy the iPad this year? Check out the rumours surrounding all the upcoming iPads – Firstpost

Ads

Mehul Das

For almost a decade now, Apple has dominated the tablet space with their iPads. The sheer range and price points that they target allow them to offer something or the other for everyone. Furthermore, no other tablet manufacturer comes close to the user experience and functionalities that the iPad & iPadOS provides.



We take a look at some of the strongest rumours that are floating around each of the different tiers of the iPad and see whether they will be worth upgrading to this year.

iPad



Apple launched the 9th generation of the classic iPad in September last year. This year, they are expected to relaunch the same design, albeit with a completely reworked A14 chipset into it. Not only will this boost its performance and processing power, but it will also bring WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5 support. Rumour also has it, that the iPad will be getting a completely fresh design in 2023. So if you already have an iPad, and are looking for an upgrade, it would be better if you don’t upgrade to the classic iPad.

iPad Mini



Apple launched the 6th generation of the iPad mini in September 2021. However, one has to be wary of the fact, that Apple has been inconsistent with the frequency with which they update the specs of the iPad mini. The last generation of the iPad mini had a rather disappointing display, which simply couldn’t keep up with what users demanded of it. For the 7th generation iPad Mini, rumour has it that it will be coming with a 120Hz ProMotion display if they launch the iPad Mini this year. So if you’ve been planning to buy the current iPad Mini, we would suggest you wait till September this year to see if Apple launches the 7th generation iPad Mini.

iPad Air



Apple refreshed the iPad Air with the M1 Chip just this year, in March. Along with the extremely capable M1 processor, apple also added a much better 12MP main camera. The next generation of the iPad Air is likely to get Apple’s ProMotion display. However, it is very unlikely that Apple will be refreshing the iPad Air again this year. So if you’re looking for the most rounded tablet in the market that will be set for at least a year or two, this is the one to go for.

iPad Pro



The current iPad Pro was launched in April 2021, so a refresh of the ultimate iPad is definitely on the way. Rumour has it that the M1 chip will be updated with an all-new M2 processor. There is also a good chance that the new iPad Pro will be getting MagSafe charging, and reverse wireless charging for other Apple devices. There are also several rumours that suggest that the 12.9-inch model will get an OLED panel, a unit bigger than the 12.9-inch model. There is also a chance that the 11-inch iPad Pro might be discontinued entirely. Because the iPad Pro is a massive investment, you can’t really go wrong with it, even if you skip the updated hardware. However, if budget isn’t a constraint, or if you’re not in a hurry to get your hands on an iPad Pro, waiting for the updated specs will be a great idea.

