'GoodFellas' and Apple TV+ 'Black Bird' star Ray Liotta dies, age 67 – AppleInsider

Actor Ray Liotta of “Goodfellas” fame and upcoming Apple TV+ drama “Black Bird” died on Thursday in his sleep at 67 years old.

Ray Liotta is best known for his role in his breakout film “Goodfellas,” a crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese. He had recently returned to acting in films like “The Many Saints of Newark” and was set to perform in an upcoming Apple TV+ series called “Black Bird.”

According to Deadline, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film “Dangerous Waters.” No other details were made available.

Ray Liotta was 67 and leaves behind his daughter Karsen and his fiance Jacy Nittolo.

Apple is still set to premiere “Black Bird” on Apple TV+ on July 8 with Liotta acting as the lead character’s father “Big Jim.” He starred alongside Taron Egerton, who played a high-school prodigy turned accused drug dealer facing 10 years in prison.

Liotta’s death is unlikely to affect Apple’s release of “Black Bird” since the show has presumably finished filming, and as a limited series, a season two was likely never planned. Apple has not released a statement on the matter.

RIP Ray.

I just watched “Many Saints” over the weekend, and while that movie was pretty bad, Ray Liotta was predictably awesome. But then, he always was.

REST IN PEACE ……………

Man, what a loss and definitely on brand for 2022. RIP

MicDorsey said: Fiancé = male Fiancée = female Perhaps schools should spend more time teaching English. And maybe those writing for a living should devote time honing their craft and, uh, doing some reading. Thanks for that valuable contribution to the discussion, Captain Pedantic

Thanks for that valuable contribution to the discussion, Captain Pedantic

