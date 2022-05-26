Stimulus Check Updates From The States Incoming – The Union Journal

Ads

Stimulus Check has been an important word for most Americans. From the onset of the pandemic, the Americans have benefited a lot from the stimulus payments. A huge chunk of the citizens has benefited from the much-needed financial backup. Common people, businessmen, and many others have already claimed their benefits. Since the time the administration of Joe Biden announced the Stimulus Checks, American citizens heaved a sigh of relief. Reports portray that financial aid has helped the citizens to focus more on productivity. Now they do not have to worry about their financial burden. Analysts reported a sharp decrease of 10% in defaulters since the onset of aid.

IRS rolled out provisions for aiding families who have a total count of four members. The qualified family received a sum of $11,400 provided they have two children who are within 17. In case the family has not yet received the Stimulus Check they can check their eligibility on the IRS site.

Stimulus Check: The Summary

The rescue plan designed by Joe Biden promised to provide a credit of $3600 to children under 6. It also aided $3000 for those who are between 6 to 17.

The plan also provided financial relief to middle and lower-class families. Unmarried individuals earning less than $21,000 received the benefits. Families having three children earning under 57400 dollars annually also qualified for the Stimulus.

An extension of $8000 for each child was also announced. This move is believed to provide huge financial relief to the families that qualify.

Apart from these Stimulus Checks, added-on assistance has also been rolled out. Qualified citizens can receive up to $50 as monthly assistance for the internet. Financial aids related to Daily Necessities, Unemployment, and Rent Assistance were also up for grabs. Health premiums were lowered by $50 per month. There have been several proposals made to the government. Petitions have been launched and letters have been produced. Some of the politicians too questioned the need for another round of checks.

The online petition initiated by a restaurant owner in Colorado gathered a lot of momentum. The proposal made in the bill was quite simple. It asked the government to provide a sum of $2000 to each of the Americans. The federal government had provided a series of three checks to selected Americans earlier.

The stimulus payments helped them recover those debts to a large extent. However, after the rollout of the third stimulus check, there were no more checks on the way. This disheartened the citizens significantly. They are looking up to the government for more such monetary funding.

Stimulus Check Joy For The Residents Of Selected States

It is quite evident that the federal government will not issue any more checks. But most of the states have issued good news. States like California, Georgia, Florida, New York, and Michigan have announced stimulus checks for their citizens. Apart from the states, a recent announcement has also been made. The Department Of Agriculture has sanctioned Stimulus Checks for farmers. A provision of $700 million was sanctioned for the new Stimulus Checks. The money will be dispatched to the eligible farmworkers and grocery workers. An amount of $600 will be paid to everyone impacted by the pandemic. Farmers and grocery shop workers had a tough time during the pandemic. They were forced to take leaves that were unpaid.

Data has been provided by the United Food & Commercial Workers’ Union. It states that almost 22000 laborers lost their lives due to covid infections. The Stimulus Checks aim at providing the workers with monetary relief. When the country imposed a strict shutdown, people were clueless about their future. This was when the federal government came up with the idea of a stimulus check.

Joe Biden announced a series of monetary assistance based on the eligibility of the residents. Most of the people benefitted largely from the initiative. The money received from the check was mostly used up to meet the essential needs of the households. However, after the initial three checks, no further announcements have been made.

One of the main concerns for the residents is the Omicron scare. Recent data have shown alarming spikes in the infection level. The number of infected people has shot up drastically. Death tolls are also on the rise. The Health Department has reinforced the use of strict covid protocols. Masks have also been made compulsory. This has led the citizens to vociferously demand a further monetary announcement. Many politicians have also joined in support of the common people.

The impact of the pandemic has left America devastated. The economy has threatened to go down the drain. People have lost their jobs and are worried about the mounting debts. The present scenario is also not very encouraging for the residents.

After the shutdown was inflicted, most of the citizens lost their jobs. This happened because the greater portion of Americans had jobs that required them to function in the field. As factories and offices were closed, the people were sacked. Although some people were working from home, the remuneration they got did not satisfy them. However, much to the relief of the citizens, some of the states in the USA have announced new checks. States like California, Georgia, and Michigan have come to the rescue of their residents.

People in California are almost certain to get a Stimulus Check worth $400. The state of Michigan has proposed a tax rebate amounting to $1000 for its citizens. Georgia will be providing a sum of $1000 to their citizens as well. The state of Alaska has introduced a new program that will allow the residents to get a stimulus check worth $3200. Due to the sudden increase in the prices of gas, several states have asked the federal government to provide a new stimulus check. This check is expected to lessen the burden of the citizen.

