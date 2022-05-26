Only Fools and Horses David Jason in rare appearance as he flies to Jeremy Clarkson's farm – Express

Ads



David Jason made a rare appearance after being spotted at Jeremy Clarkson’s farm.

Only Fools and Horses star David Jason, who is best known for his role as Del Boy, in the BBC programme, looked to be in good spirits as he laughed it up alongside Jeremy Clarkson.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy, 62, posed for pictures beside a helicopter on his farm land.

The 82-year-old cut a casual look as he sported a pair of corduroy trousers teamed with a crisp shirt, red jumper and a bodywarmer.

The actor added a cap that slightly covered his eyes as he held onto a Diddly Squat Farm bag, as he appeared to have done a bit of shopping at Clarkson’s Farm.

Jeremy also donned casual attire as he sported jeans teamed with a khaki jacket.

The pair were all smiles as it was revealed David flew to Jeremy’s farm shop in Oxfordshire by helicopter.

On their official Instagram account, it read: “Flying visit to Diddly Squat Farm from @onlydavidjason @captleonharris.”

Fans flocked to the comment section, as Kaleb Cooper penned: “What a legend he is.”

Helen remarked: “Literally made my day.”

Luke gushed: “What a legend. In fact, two legends in one picture.”

Grovesey joked: “Hope Del Boy paid full price for that bag of swag!”



Jeremy has turned car-enthusiast to farmer in the last few years.

