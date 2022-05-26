Netflix Brings Four New Games To Its Mobile App – Android Headlines

Ads
Netflix Brings Four New Games To Its Mobile App
Netflix is no longer known for just binge-worthy content, as the company transitioned to offering mobile games to its subscribers late last year. It is now announcing four new games coming to the platform as we near the end of May.
Three of these games, namely ‘Dragon Up,’ ‘Moonlighter,’ and ‘Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt,’ have been available since May 24. Meanwhile, ‘Exploding Kittens – The Game’ will be available on the Netflix mobile app starting May 31 (10 AM PT). While the selection of mobile games isn’t too large right now, Netflix is constantly adding new titles to spice up the lineup.
Games like “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Card Blast,” and Teeter Up” were among the first games to launch in November 2021. All games on the platform are free to play, provided you’re a Netflix subscriber.
So what do the newly added games bring to the table? Dragon Up is an adventure game wherein the user is tasked with discovering new dragons and their unique characteristics. Additionally, players can expand their “idle kingdom” by unlocking new in-game regions.
Moonlighter is an RPG (role-playing game) and Netflix’s first game from Spain. “Step into the shoes of Will, a courageous shopkeeper who secretly dreams of becoming a hero in this action role-playing game,” Netflix said.
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt, on the other hand, is already familiar to many as a popular strategy game. Players begin with a small village and can reach all the way to the top by constructing their own cities. Aspects like tax coins and natural calamities/diseases add another dimension to the game.
The last of Netflix’s new mobile games, Exploding Kittens – The Game, supports both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. The title is rated as a “game of chance,” wherein players draw cards to decide their fate. The company says the game will have “an exclusive expansion pack of cards” based on the Netflix series launching in 2023.
Netflix is currently testing the waters with mobile gaming. It seemingly has no intentions to make games available on the PC, web, or TV. So while the company doesn’t have an expansion in mind right now, there’s no telling what the future holds.
