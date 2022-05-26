When the iPhone 14 is coming out, and the latest specs rumours – iNews

Ads

Apple is gearing up to release its latest generation of iPhones – the iPhone 14.

The phone is rumoured to be receiving a big upgrade to its front camera – good news for selfie-takers and FaceTime chatters.

However, the improvements are also expected to lead to a $100 (about £80) price increase.

There are tipped to be four models – the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here’s when to expect their release and the latest rumours about new additions.

According to information obtained by Apple-focused website iDropNews, the new phones will be released on 13 September.

This matches up with Apple’s previous release schedule – it has traditionally launched its iPhones on a Tuesday in mid-September.

Apple’s last two launch events have been fully virtual due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but could return to an in-person event at its Apple Park campus in California this year.

There will be a live stream of the event which fans will be able to watch around the world.

If the rumours are true, the biggest change will be the scrapping of the iPhone Mini, meaning the standard model would be the smallest iPhone.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini proved unpopular with customers. The standard iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are expected to be 6.1 inches, with the Max models at 6.7 inches.

The upgraded front camera is rumoured to have built-in autofocus. Current iPhones rely on software to autofocus their front cameras.

It is also expected to have a wider aperture, which allows more light into the camera, making it crisper and more effective in lower light.

The notch on the display is rumoured to be biting the dust on the Pro models, replaced by a circular hole-punch cut-out for the camera and a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID purposes.

Unverified rumours have suggested the phones will be available in a brand new purple colour, and that the body could be made from titanium rather than stainless steel.

All rights reserved. © 2021 Associated Newspapers Limited.

source