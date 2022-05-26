Youths steal iPad from Talbot Primary School classroom – Bournemouth Echo

Ads

A PRIMARY school has been targeted for the second time in a week after a group of youths gained entry and stole an iPad.

At approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday May 24, a group of young people reportedly gained entry to Talbot Primary School in Talbot Drive and stole an iPad from one of the classrooms.

One of the group is described as male, aged around 14 or 15 years old and of medium build. He was wearing a distinctive black tracksuit with red horizontal piping and the word ‘Hoodrich’ in large white letters across the chest, arms, back and legs, as well as black trainers with white soles, black gloves and a small black bag across his chest.

A second male member of the group is described as of medium build and was wearing a green hooded top with a white Puma logo on the front, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a small black bag across his chest.

Officers investigating the burglary are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police Community Support Investigator Rich Frew, of Poole police, said: “This incident has affected the school as the iPad is used by the children during lessons.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened to please come forward.

“This is the second time the school has been targeted in a week and we are determined to identify who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220083141.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

