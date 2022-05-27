My Neighbor Alice Price Prediction 2022 – 2025 – Business 2 Community

Ads

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain game in which players buy and own virtual lands, collect and build items, and socialize with other players.

Its native token MyNeighborAlice (ALICE), spelt without spaces, jumped by 60,000% within 30 seconds of being listed on Binance in March 2021 – from $0.1 to $60. It corrected to the $3-4 level by mid 2021 and again revisited that support level in Q2 2022, after reaching as high as $28 in late 2021.

Will ALICE go up in 2022? Can it hit $60 again? In this guide, we speculate on some My Neighbor Alice price predictions and review the use case of this popular crypto asset.

The price of My Neighbor Alice is currently trending between $3 and $4, in a downtrend since November 2021 and opening 2022 at $12.50. Despite its current bearish market structure, printing lower highs and lower lows, this could be a bullish case for ALICE:

End of 2022: The ALICE team is focusing on additional developments for the game and launching a retail version. If that’s successful and brings more awareness to the game and the ALICE token, the ALICE price could retest the $10 level.

End of 2023: Once the game has been active for more than a year, we’d expect more game updates and a wider more supportive community to be built around the My Neighbor Alice game and its native coin. If the game is able to lead the blockchain gaming industry, we could see an $ALICE price rally to around $15 by the end of 2023.

End of 2025: The metaverse could see mass adoption. Multiple gaming ecosystems may establish partnerships to feature each other’s avatars. My Neighbor Alice can follow suit. The price of ALICE could retest its all time high of $60 – there’ll be little resistance above $28 as the ALICE price only traded there for a matter of seconds in its Binance listing pump.





Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product. Your capital is at risk.

Blockchain gaming is an evolving ecosystem with many projects set on introducing more inclusive games in the future. My Neighbor Alice is one of them.

After launching on steam in early January 2021, it quickly gained popularity in the media, with many outlets listing it among the top crypto games to invest in and play. My Neighbor Alice garnered the interest of both a crypto and non-crypto gaming crowd.

The My Neighbor Alice game takes on similar concepts to Farmville and Animal crossing and allows users to collect in-game NFTs as they own and manage their parcels of land (which are also represented by NFTs) in the My Neighbor Alice universe, or ‘metaverse’.



On the surface, the game features simple tools that gamers can utilize to buy the parcel on land and build creations within the world of ALICE. But beneath it all, it also features robust DeFi elements for crypto enthusiasts who seek to trade or flip NFTs.

My Neighbor Alice was developed by Antler Interactive, a Swedish interactive gaming studio known as the pioneer of VR gaming and experimenting with AR technology within the gaming ecosystem. Antler developed My Neighbor Alice on the Chromia platform to implement in-game DeFi features.

Players can build virtual farms and homes in this game and interact with other players through their in-game characters.

$ALICE is the native ERC-20 token and governance token for the My Neighbor Alice metaverse and game – it’s used to purchase in-game assets, including land real estate, decoration materials and for avatar customization using the in-game NFT marketplace.

Gamers can also purchase in-game plots and sell the NFTs representing them on the marketplace for lucrative returns. By using the game’s DeFi functionalities, players can also yield farm.

ALICE tokens became available for trading ahead of the launch of the Alpha version of the game. In March 2021, the price of ALICE tokens jumped by 600x within 30 seconds of being listed on Binance, from 0.1 to $60, correcting to around $40 a few hours later, then $20 by the daily close.

On day two the ALICE token price closed at $17. The first day of trading wasn’t tracked on Coinmarketcap – there’s a delay between CMC tracking and exchange listing – so isn’t visible on the ALICE price chart below. The day one wick can be seen on Binance.



MyNeighborAlice token price history – via CoinMarketCap

It is not uncommon for altcoins to get pumped to such a high valuation after landing on a crypto trading platform. In ALICE’s case, that was on Binance. As a high volume crypto trading platform Binance can have a considerable impact on the price of crypto assets.

The My Neighbor Alice price soon corrected, however, and for the next few months ALICE traded between $4 – 18. A large increase in price happened in August 2021, when it reached $ 21. It coincided with the:

The My Neighbor Alice price reached $28 in November 2021 coinciding with the conclusion of the pre-alpha testing of the game. Another factor that contributed to the all time high ALICE price (ignoring the day one wick), was the announcement by team Alice of building their own game launcher. That happened after Steam decided to not support any blockchain game on its platform.

After trading at prices between $18 – $20 in late 2021, the ALICE token price opened 2022 at $12.5. The current 2022 low is $1.90, so the ALICE price has corrected 85% in 2022, 93% since hitting $28.5, and in total 97% since the wick to $60.

As of mid 2022, the My Neighbor Alice price is consolidating around $3. Its current 24-hour trading volume is increasing however, in recent weeks from around $115 million to $400 million, so it may have found a bottom.

ALICE is currently ranked #291 on Coinmarketcap with a live market cap of $94 million, down from $150 million last month. ALICE has a circulating supply of 30.6 million and a max supply of 100 million (almost 31% of ALICE coins are unlocked and in circulation.





Currently, the My Neighbor Alice token has been in an over six month bear market. Some investors will be wondering will ALICE go up in 2022, since it’s corrected to such a low price point. Some will be dollar cost averaging in to ‘buy the dip’ and get a better average entry.

The price of ALICE did rally in February to around $9 shortly after being listed on Coinbase, then retraced further – partly that was due to the crypto market correction, with Bitcoin dropping from $69,000 to a low of $26,000 by mid 2022. The Terra (LUNA) crash also affected confidence in all crypto projects.

The My Neighbour Alice game is set to launch in retail in June 2022. That can can possibly boost the My Neighbor Alice price, giving it some marginal uptick.

In the bullish case for ALICE, its social presence is still high and trending thanks to the efforts of the team behind My Neighbor Alice.



ALICE token price chart – via Binance

From the reports we could gather from Lunar Crush, a portal that ranks crypto assets based on their activity, ALICE has 48.5% social volume, and 88.3% social engagement, and has hit 120% social dominance this year.

The developers have increased their activity on Twitter as well ahead of the full release of the game. It is likely that the game could launch with a significant marketing hype around it and bring in new players, which can then boost the ALICE price.

Taking these factors into account, it’s possible the ALICE token price could retest double digits by the end of the year – potentially an over 300% move to the upside back to to reclaim the $10 level.

The native coin of the Gods Unchained game also retraced around 97% before becoming one of the top crypto gainers of May 2022 after bullish news updates on its roadmap.

My Neighbor Alice is making crypto gaming accessible to non-crypto gamers as well. By 2023, the game will have been developed more and patched to include more features. That could pump the ALICE token price.

Many websites and crypto gurus have said that $ALICE is an undervalued coin. They have rallied behind it, and are applauding its inclusive nature to increase the adoption rate.

They’ve also admired the marketing strategies employed by the developers, from using social media to increase the traction to creating a user-friendly platform to invite all types of players, even those unfamiliar with cryptocurrency.

From the My Neighbor Alice roadmap, further land sales will happen in 2023 and alpha seasons will continue. The developers are also planning to introduce in-game partnerships and are gearing up to introduce a beta season. All these factors could help the price of My Neighbor Alice to start a new bull run.

If the 21 weekly EMA (currently at $6.70) can be flipped to new support, and ALICE reclaims the $10 level, the next resistance level would be $20.

Any ALICE price prediction will also depend on Bitcoin – if the BTC bottom was hit at $26,000 in May 2022, or close to it, Bitcoin could be ready to flip bullish again in the run-up to the next Bitcoin halving, which is scheduled for 2024.

The last halving led to the Bitcoin price moving to the upside, if history repeats then ALICE will have an easier time also entering price discovery and making new all time highs.

My Neighbor Alice’s characters were featured in the The Sandbox ecosystem in June 2021 – further collaborations with other metaverses like that could impact the ALICE price. The upcoming Otherside metaverse game by Yuga Labs is attracting a lot of investor attention.



The My Neighbor Alice multiplayer game is built on Chromia – a Layer 1 protocol that exists to increase the scalability of the Ethereum Network. The low-gas fees on Chromia could help to bring more players to the ecosystem.

The most optimistic My Neighbor Alice price prediction could be to fill the wick to $60 – many traders do theorize that wicks like that eventually get filled – as they give some indication of sell zones.

There would be little resistance above $30 if the ALICE price does break out – the entire trading range from $30 – $60 has only seen minutes of price action – there’s effectively no real price history there.

In the bearish case for ALICE, it could be argued most of the bullish price action cryptos saw in 2021 was due to stimulus checks and people being locked down at home during the pandemic – leading to increased interest in investing, trading and making money with crypto.

Time spent gaming also increased. Now that restrictions are ending especially in the United States, people may spend less time on video games and trading – there are also fears of a recession amid rising inflation.

Gaming crypto coins do still continue to gain the interest of investors. Gaming ecosystems like Decentraland and Sandbox continue to emerge as leaders in the crypto space. It is possible that My Neighbor Alice can follow suit.

As the metaverse gaming sector expands and more blockchain games emerge, there could be an increase in demand for game-based cryptocurrencies. Below is a breakdown of the potential highs and lows of MyNeighborAlice (ALICE):

At a $100 ALICE token price, the market cap would be $3 billion – a little more than ApeCoin, the native token of the Otherside metaverse, ranked #32 on Coinmarketcap.

That could be the highest ALICE price estimate, as APE is associated with the most successful NFT collection of all time, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, and the $5 billion valued company Yuga Labs – it would be hard to exceed what they’ve achieved, but they’ve showed what’s possible for metaverse coins.

Taking inspiration from games such as FarmVille and Animal Crossing, My Neighbor Alice provides an ecosystem that both regular players and enjoy and blockchain enthusiasts can participate in to collect and trade NFTs.

At the centre of this ecosystem is the $ALICE, the native token of this gaming ecosystem token. It powers the decentralized elements of My Neighbor Alice and is used as a payment method within the network. My Neighbor Alice has an inclusive gaming ecosystem, and with it, the potential to increase the adoption rate of blockchain gaming. It could make $ALICE a valuable token to hold in the future.

As well as an in-game currency, below are some other aspects of its utility:



Here’s a list of some potential growth drivers behind the My Neighbor Alice price:

My Neighbor Alice has made way for more inclusive games to emerge in the blockchain space. Its implementation of a simple UI while having a strong underlying DeFi application could increase the adoption rate of the blockchain gaming ecosystem and the ALICE cryptocurrency.

Another factor that is likely to influence ALICE’s price in future is its partnership with the Sandbox. Now that My Neighbor Alice’s game’s characters can be featured in the Sandbox, it is likely that increase in the price of Sandbox’s native token – SAND – would have a knock-on impact on the price of ALICE.

My Neighbor Alice experienced a massive 60,000% uptick in price within seconds after listing on Binance. While it corrected a lot since then, it did show the impact of listing on the price. The token’s price rallied a little in February 2022 when it was listed by Coinbase.

Further listings on for example Bitstamp (which listed GODS in April 2022) or eToro which has 27 million users and a portfolio for investing in metaverse crypto projects and the stocks of related companies, could see it pump again.

Gamers and investors alike are interested in the parcels of land that My Neighbor Alice represents with NFTs (similar to Otherdeed for Otherside virtual land plots). A land sale was one of the contributing factors behind the rise of the ALICE price in August 2021.

ALICE’s developers have been increasingly active in social media this year. One look at their Twitter feeds will give you a peek into the game’s development and the individual contribution of developers. My Neighbor Alice is continuously engaging its followers in a positive way.

My Neighbor Alice has raised $2.1 million from prominent VC firms, including Coin98 ventures and Kyros Ventures. As the game develops, more firms will likely invest in the project.

That would further increase the game’s underlying budget, leading to new updates, and more ways for the players to earn yield. As updates introduce more variation, new levels of scarcity will be introduced – possibly raising the floor price of My Neighbor Alice NFTs, and helping the ALICE token valuation to rise.

Similar to other cryptocurrencies, the prevailing sentiment of the crypto market will directly impact the ALICE price. Altcoins tend to follow Bitcoin’s path, so you can expect ALICE to grow alongside BTC and fall in tandem with it.

They often act as a beta asset to Bitcoin – dropping more than BTC when it drips, and pumping more than BTC when it rises – so you may want to wait for Bitcoin to stabilize before over-investing in low marketcap alts.

Blockchain gaming could over time achieve mass adoption. Research indicates that there has been a 280% rise in investment in blockchain gaming since its introduction.

For instance, venture capital firm Mangrove Capital invested $5 million in DreamTeam, an esports / blockchain platform. The gaming industry is going through a transformation, and games like My Neighbor Alice could lead the way if they continue to be a hit with players and their gameplay keeps up with the times.

Gamers can be fickle, and games can fall out of favor if they’re replaced with the next big thing – for example Axie Infinity was a hit in 2021, going on a 1660x bull run, but doesn’t attract the same hype in 2022. It also fell victim to hackers, although Binance eventually recovered the funds and compensated victims of the hacking.

The Axie Infinity (AXS) token’s bull run shows what’s possible – it launched on Binance at the same price ALICE did, $0.1, and hit $166, and even today being 87% lower in price has a $1.3 billion market cap – 13 times the market cap of ALICE.

If the market cap of ALICE now were at parity with that of AXS today, it would mean a $40 ALICE token price.

My Neighbor Alice could enter a new bull market in future years, however you may want to wait for confirmation of a new bullish market structure to enter – wait for it to print higher lows and higher highs on the weekly chart.

A similar play to earn crypto project currently establishing a new bull cycle is Lucky Block. Launched more recently than ALICE in January 2022, its native coin LBLOCK went on a 65x bull run from $0.00015 at presale to $0.0097 when it was listed on LBank – it’s second exchange crypto exchange listing after Pancakeswap.

LBLOCK can also be bought directly with fiat on the Lucky Block website.

The price of LBLOCK corrected after its first bull cycle but has entered a new uptrend in the run-up to its first prize draw on May 31st – where the main jackpot prize pool will be $2 million.



In a second NFT jackpot draw one holder of a Lucky Block NFT will win a $1 million prize, sent automatically to their wallet – with the goal to provide a fully decentralized gaming platform.

Lucky Block aim to lead blockchain gaming and build a new crypto gaming platform where ‘everyone’s a winner’ – all LBLOCK token or NFT holders receive partial jackpot redistributions, as an incentive to hold – generating passive income by investing in the project.

Yahoo Finance covered the upcoming May launch of their debut jackpot and their sponsorship of boxer Dillian Whyte – aimed at bringing new investors into cryptocurrency from the sports world.

To buy LBLOCK on Pancakeswap, follow the steps mentioned below:





Our long term My Neighbor Alice price prediction is bullish – blockchain games are increasingly popular and not going away anytime soon. They can easily capture a large slice of the worldwide video gaming market which has been valued in the hundreds of billions – Yahoo Finance predicts it will cross $300 billion by 2026.

‘My Neighbor Alice price prediction 2030’ is a commonly searched keyword term – suggesting ALICE investors also have a long term outlook. ALICE could be a good investment, betting on play to earn games and NFT games to see mass adoption in the years to come.

In the short to mid-term, you might also consider 2022 crypto games and competitions platform Lucky Block which we also reviewed in depth and analyzed the price of on this site. Also learn more about how to take part in its upcoming prize draws on the official website.







Our prediction for the My Neighbor Alice price in the near future is optimistic – we’re proponents of blockchain gaming though. Some might be more bearish and pessimistic. With the full release of the My Neighbor Alice game coming this year, the value of ALICE could increase – it might trade above $10 again at some point as its market cap is currently low, around $100 million.

This is much more difficult to predict but if Bitcoin makes a new all time high after the 2024 halving, the ALICE price could also make a new ATH.

As of mid 2022, the ALICE price is trading sideways around the $3 – $4 range.

My Neighbor Alice launched in March 2021, opening at $0.10 on Binance and closing day one at $20.

Apart from the day one Binance listing pump to $60, after releasing the pre-alpha the My Neighbor Alice price peaked again in November 2021 at $28.5.

As of now ALICE isn’t available on eToro, but it may be added soon as they did list several other metaverse coins.

Yes, ALICE is available on Coinbase exchange.

Yes, ALICE is available on Binance exchange, listing it in March 2021.

