Tesla Stock Pops As It Hikes Prices Ahead Of Berlin Factory Opening – Investor's Business Daily

BREAKING: Futures Fall After Stocks Make Bullish Move
Tesla (TSLA) is raising its vehicle prices again, likely due to the rising costs of raw materials and other components used to make its vehicles. Meanwhile, Giga Berlin is set to begin deliveries by the end of the month. Tesla stock rose.
The Austin, Texas-based electric-vehicle maker raised prices by 3% to 5% per unit in both the U.S. and China. The cheapest Model 3 in the U.S. now costs $46,990, a $2,000 increase. The Model 3 Dual Motor AWD jumped $2,500 on top of last week’s $1,000 increase to $54,500. The Performance model’s price rose $3,000 to $61,990.
The Model Y SUV base price increased $2,000 to $62,990, while the Performance model was bumped up $3,000 to $67,990.
The Model S now starts at $99,990 — a whopping $5,000 more than the previous price. Model X is seeing a price surge of $10,000 to now start at $114,990.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted over the weekend that inflation was becoming an issue. He tweeted: “Tesla & SpaceX are seeing significant recent inflation pressure in raw materials & logistics.”
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told IBD in an email that the price increases were not unexpected, as Tesla’s move follows the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and other tech stalwarts raising prices in this inflationary environment.
“Tesla needs to pass the eye-popping material costs to consumers as demand continues to outstrip supply by 30% today,” he said.
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox & more info about our products & services. Privacy Policy & Terms of Use
There is currently a five-to-six month delivery delay for Model Ys and some Model 3s in different parts of the globe as of early March, Ives said in a recent note to clients.
He says the key to alleviating these issues is centered on the key factory openings in Austin and Berlin, which will help solve the bottlenecks of production for Tesla globally.
Giga Berlin is set to open and make its first deliveries on March 22, according to an InsideEVs report.
However, the chip shortage remains an issue for Tesla and other automakers.
Additionally, a wave of omicron infections has prompted lockdowns across China this week. So far, Tesla’s factory in Shanghai has not been shut down. But that may change.
Shares popped 4.6% to 801.89 on the stock market today. Tesla stock has been slumping with the overall market recently, as it trades below its declining 50-day line as well as its 200-day line.
MarketSmith charts show Tesla stock is mired in a four-month a consolidation with a 1,208.10. Its relative strength line is ticking down, and its RS Rating sits at 84. Tesla’s EPS Rating is 74. Tesla is a Leaderboard stock.
Among U.S. automakers with a growing EV slate, General Motors (GM) rose 3.2% and Ford (F) was up 2%. Luxury EV startup Lucid (LCID) added 2% and Rivian (RIVN) rose 3.3%.
Among Tesla’s China-based rivals, Nio (NIO) rose 5.9%, Xpeng (XPEV) jumped 7.6% and Li Auto (LI) surged 12%. Warren Buffett-backed BYD (BYDDF) gained 3.2%.
Follow Adelia Cellini Linecker on Twitter @IBD_Adelia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Is Rivian Stock A Buy Now?
Is Tesla Stock A Buy Right Now?
Why This IBD Tool Simplifies The Search For Top Stocks
Want To Get Quick Profits And Avoid Big Losses? Try SwingTrader
How To Know It’s Time To Sell Your Favorite Stock
12:55 PM ET Tesla is trying to rebound as its Shanghai plant ramps up. BYD cleared an early buy point as it seizes…
12:55 PM ET Tesla is trying to rebound as its Shanghai plant ramps…
Get instant access to exclusive stock lists, expert market analysis and powerful tools with 2 months of IBD Digital for only $20!
Get market updates, educational videos, webinars, and stock analysis.
Learn how you can make more money with IBD’s investing tools, top-performing stock lists, and educational content.
Notice: Information contained herein is not and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. The information has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable; however no guarantee is made or implied with respect to its accuracy, timeliness, or completeness. Authors may own the stocks they discuss. The information and content are subject to change without notice.
*Real-time prices by Nasdaq Last Sale. Realtime quote and/or trade prices are not sourced from all markets.
Ownership data provided by Refinitiv and Estimates data provided by FactSet.
© 2000-2022 Investor’s Business Daily, LLC. All rights reserved