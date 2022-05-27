Disney+ Hotstar testing new plans starting at Rs 49: All you need to know – The Indian Express

Ads

Disney+ Hotstar has started testing two new mobile plans for users in India. The new plans are more affordable than the standard Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions and could appeal to many single-screen smartphone users. Prices for the new plans start at Rs 49 per month.

The new plans will compete with the Netflix Mobile plan which caters to a single mobile device, and after a drop in price, now costs Rs 149 per month. Here is all you need to know about the two new Disney+ Hotstar plans.

The first of the two plans will reportedly cost just Rs 49 per month, as a Reddit user spotted. The mobile plan actually costs Rs 99 per month but is currently being offered with a discount of Rs 50. Check it out below.

The new plan is inclusive of ads and will support 720p streaming and stereo audio quality. The plan is currently in testing for select Android users and everyone will not see the option show up on their Disney+ Hotstar account.

Moreover, the plan is also limited to select payment methods, including Paytm, PhonePe, or UPI payments or card payments.

A report by TelecomTalk also suggests that Disney+ Hotstar Rs 49 is also testing a new Rs 199 plan also. This plan too is under an inaugural discount and will, later on, cost Rs 299. The validity for the plan is six months and it supports 720 streaming with ads during sports and movies.

Disney+ Hotstar last revised its plans in India back in July this year when the streaming service introduced the Rs 499 Mobile plan alongside the Rs 899 Super plan and the Rs 1,499 Premium plans.

While the Mobile plan is limited to mobile devices with 720p streaming and stereo audio, the Super plan has 1080p streaming for up to two devices. The Premium plan also offers 1080p streaming but for up to four devices. Both the Super and Premium plans also support Dolby 5.1 audio.

