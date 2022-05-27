Matt Levine's Money Stuff: Terra Is Back From Bankruptcy – Bloomberg Law

Ads

By Matt Levine

Hey Terra is doing stuff:

A proposal by the founder of the troubled Terra ecosystem to salvage the project was approved, averting a total collapse of one of the most-watched experiments in decentralized finance.

Under Do Kwon’s newly approved structure, the original blockchain will be known as Terra Classic, while its native token Luna, which plunged close to zero this month, will be renamed Luna Classic with the ticker LUNC. The new Terra blockchain will start running a coin under the existing Luna name and ticker, and won’t include the TerraUSD stablecoin

Terra’s unraveling, which started earlier this month …

To read the full article log in.

Learn more about a Bloomberg Law subscription.



Learn more about a Bloomberg Law subscription.

source