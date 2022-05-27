Don't skip this huge update if you use a Windows PC and Android phone – Komando

AdsMicrosoft’s Windows 11 operating system didn’t get off to the smoothest of launches last year, but the company is steadily making headway in sorting out problems. Several updates addressed security issues, but the latest focuses on the Android component.
The operating system lets you run Android applications on a Windows-based computer, but many feel that it’s clunky and awkward. So, if you use the functionality, you don’t want to miss this update.
Read on details on the update and how you can download it to your computer.
The ability to launch Android apps was initially only available to Windows Insider members until the public release in March of this year. Technically called the Windows Subsystem for Android, it lets you download and access mobile applications from the Amazon app store.
The newest update to the Subsystem brings it to Android version 12.1 and includes many improvements and a new Settings app. Unfortunately, it is only available to Windows Insider members but should roll out to everyone soon.
Here are some highlights:
One of the most significant improvements is that the Windows taskbar icons will show which Android apps are using the microphone, location, and other system services. In addition, the notifications will display in the system tray.
Since this update is only available to Windows Insider members, you’ll have to wait for it to be released to everyone, expected later this year. You can sign up for the Windows Insider Program if you want to give it a test run without waiting. Here’s how:
For more details on Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program, check out its information page here.
You can now launch Android apps in Windows 11 – Here’s how
Microsoft announces big updates coming to Windows 11
