Softball: Wallington outlasts Emerson Boro in 10 to reach N1G1 final – NJ.com

Softball: Wallington vs. Emerson Boro, North 1, Group 1 semifinal – 5/24/22

Brooke Goldyn has a level of composure that’s well beyond her years.

At the start of the season, she was battling to earn her spot on the field and in the batting order.

The freshman grabbed that role after notching nine hits in a five-game hitting streak to start her career and she’s gradually blossomed since.

Goldyn had arguably her biggest performance of the year when her team needed it most on Tuesday.

She stepped to the plate in the 10th inning with her team holding a one-run lead with runners in scoring position and a trip to the sectional final on the line.

“I try not to be nervous because when I get nervous I don’t do the best,” she said. “So I just got up there and had two strikes on me. It was a little nerve-wracking but then I felt, whatever happens, happens.”

She fought off a two-strike pitch for a double that drove in two more runs to give Wallington some much-needed breathing room. It was the freshman’s third hit of the game, marking a new career-high.

Goldyn now sports a .329 average on the season.

Abigail Tabaka made sure it stood as the game-winning hit and third-seeded Wallington punched a ticket to the North Jersey 1, Group 1 final with an 8-7 win over second-seeded Emerson Boro in Emerson.

“I just want to win so bad,” Tabaka said. “This team, we fight so hard. All we do is fight and I have so much love for all of them. I just want them to win.”

Tabaka transferred to Wallington from Lodi Immaculate just in time to join forces with her younger sister, Delilah. The two have their fingerprints all over what’s been a breakthrough season for a Panthers program that hasn’t seen a team finish above .500 since at least the 2011 campaign.

“They’re everything you’d think they would be,” said Wallington coach Charles Vellis. “They bicker back and forth with one another but you know at the end of the day their bond is super strong. They love one another and are so supportive of one another. I’m glad that they’re both getting this opportunity.”

Delilah started the game and tossed 6 1/3 innings before Abigail came in the rest of the way for the final 11 outs. The freshman has recorded over 130 innings in the circle this season and had a 1.61 ERA entering the game. At the plate, she was boasting a .381 average with 17 RBI.

Abigail, meanwhile, has had another big season of her own with a .545 average, eight home runs, 24 runs and 24 RBI.

“I transferred for this,” Abigail said. “I transferred to play with her and we’re doing so good. I’m so proud of her. She’s doing an amazing job. I’m so thankful that I got to transfer and I have the opportunity to play with these girls.”

Now the two have a chance at winning a rare sectional title for their school against Kinnelon on its home field on Friday.

The confidence of each player and the team overall is booming at the most opportune time. If Tuesday’s game is any indication, Wallington won’t be phased by the pressure.

“I’m made for big moments,” Abigail Tabaka said. “You just have to think you’re better and that you can do it.”

