Deals: iPad Mini 6 Drops to All-Time Low Prices Starting $399.99 ($99–$109 Off) – MacRumors

Amazon today has the latest 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini available for a record-low price of $399.99, a savings of $99 off the regular price of $499.

This is by far the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the iPad mini 6, which debuted last September, and it is currently available for all four color options.

256GB Wi-Fi models are also seeing record-low prices, with Space Gray, Starlight, and Purple colors priced at priced at $539.99, a $109 savings compared to normal retail price. The Pink color option is currently seeing a slightly more modest discount, priced at a still-excellent $549.99.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide, we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Update May 2: Updated to note that all colors of the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini are now available for $399.99 while all colors except Pink of the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini are now available for $539.99.

