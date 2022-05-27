4th stimulus check 2022 — New payments up to $600 being sent to millions of Americans THIS MONTH – how to c… – The US Sun

MILLIONS of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments before the end of this month that are worth up to $600.
Over 600,000 Delaware taxpayers who filed 2020 state tax returns will automatically receive relief rebates by the end of the month.
Individuals will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly will get $600.
Payments will be sent via mail to residents’ most recent address on file with the state's Division of Revenue.
Meanwhile, millions of Georgia residents will receive bonus payments worth up to $500 after filing their taxes.
The state's Department of Revenue will credit residents with the one-time payments thanks to a new bill signed by Governor Brian Kemp.
Georgians married or filed with their spouse can expect $500. Heads of households will receive $375 and single filers or those who filed separately will get $250.
Emergency rental assistance program allocation to states, part four
The list of states and the amounts they will receive continues:
Emergency rental assistance program allocation to states, part three
Other state amounts included:
Emergency rental assistance program allocation to states, part two
The list continues:
Emergency rental assistance program allocation to states
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) was created to help Americans ease off some rental stress.
Here is the total funding allocated in each state, as reported by the US Department of the Treasury:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part eight
Finally, the list, concluded:
Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales told Michigan Live that once Guidehouse — a Virginia-based consultant agency — reviews the list, they will decide which projects will get the stimulus funds.
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part seven
The list continued as such:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part six
The list, continued:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part five
Saginaw’s “wish list” also included:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part four
The list also included:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part three
The wish list continued:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list,’ part two
The state’s stimulus will fund a wide range of projects so prices will vary.
The most expensive project is $7million to install a new wastewater treatment pipeline, while the least expensive is $3,200 to reimburse the purchase of an air conditioner at the fire station.
The rest include:
Saginaw, Michigan’s $32million ‘wish list’
Saginaw City Hall department leaders created a list of 31 potential purchases and projects they hope to bring to life with the help of federal dollars.
The American Rescue Plan Act allotted Saginaw $52million and City Council members said they will only use some of the stimulus relief money to fund their purchases, according to Michigan Live.
Out of the $52million federally funded dollars, Saginaw has only spent around $865,000 on hazard pay for municipal employees.
Grants for Art Projects
Run by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Grants for Art Projects will provide $10,000 to $100,000 to eligible organizations.
The funding is aimed to help arts projects including:
One can find more information about the grant on National Endowment for the Arts.
Newark, NJ providing payments, continued
Newark Mayor Ras J Baraka said: “At a time when our city still faces the challenges of COVID-19 and its economic impact, the biggest and most important institution that we should be investing in is families.”
“This will give our residents a much-needed boost and allow them to participate in the economy, regain their economic independence and strength, and move toward prosperity.”
“This type of intervention can support our economy and our future.”
Newark, NJ providing additional payments
An expansion of Newark’s guaranteed income pilot program means 400 residents will receive payments totaling $12,000 over two years.
Half of the program’s participants will receive $250 on a biweekly basis.
The other recipients will pocket two payments of $3,000 each year.
Possible tax rebate in Virginia
Later this year, Virginia residents are likely to receive tax rebates, as reported by local outlet WAVY-10.
The General Assembly is anticipating proposing a rebate to eligible Virginians.
The exact amount is yet to be announced, but Delegate Roxann Robinson shared that the state has received a lot of funding over the last year.
"We want to have the largest tax rebate in the history of Virginia," stated Governor Glenn Youngkin.
"All of these tax cuts are designed to help Virginians who need it most, to get our cost of living down, to enable Virginia to compete with the states around us who are lowering their tax burdens while we sit here and have lunch."
How much in stimulus payments did Americans receive?
With a total of three different stimulus checks handed to Americans in the span of one year, a maximum total of $3,200 has been distributed to many individuals across the nation.
The $1,200 first round was distributed in April 2020, followed by a $600 check in December 2020 and January 2021.
The $1,400 third and last stimulus check was distributed in March 2021.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program, part three
The program will also distribute energy-related repair grants for residents without heat or experiencing life-threatening conditions due to a malfunctioning heating system.
However, the repair grants will only be available to homeowners.
The maximum grant amount is $2,000.
To apply, residents must qualify for energy assistance through the state to get a grant from Kootasca’s Energy Assistance Program.
To request an application, you can call 877-687-1163 or visit MN.gov.
Applications will be accepted through May 31, 2022.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program, part two
Primary heat grants are extended to renters and homeowners in order to subsidize energy and heating costs.
Grant amounts are based on three things: household size, your current energy bill, and income.
To qualify for a primary heat grant, your income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median which is $73,328 for households and $37,320 for individuals, according to the US Census Bureau.
The income caps are $22,329 for individuals and $43,997 for couples.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program
A new energy assistance program in Minnesota is now able to apply for grants to help with rising energy costs.
The program will offer up to $2,000 towards heat, power, and water costs, and is free for all eligible households.
The Kootasca Community Action’s 2021-22 Energy Assistance Program is available to residents of Itasca and Koochiching.
Eligible households can receive a few types of grants: primary heat grants, energy-related repair grants, and if your home is experiencing a heating or energy emergency that a primary heat grant can’t cover, you can apply for crisis aid.
Be careful of government scams online, continued
If you think you got scammed, report it immediately to FTC Report Fraud.
The FTC can then use the collected information and try to pinpoint the scammers to educate the community and prevent further scams.
If you paid the scammer via credit or debit card, contact your bank and tell them to reverse the transaction because it was fraudulent.
If you were scammed via cash, contact the postal service used to intercept the package.
Be careful of government scams online
With many state rebates and tax credits, it is often easy to get scammed through various methods.
To avoid getting scammed, here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind:
K-12 schools could get more federal funding, continued
The funds will support students in low-income communities.
The funding also includes:
September 2024 is the deadline for the $122billion given to K-12 schools as part of the American Rescue Plan.
K-12 schools could get more federal funding
School districts and charter schools may be entitled to an extra 18 months of Covid-relief spending.
The dollars were designated to update school facilities and ventilation projects, according to new guidance released by the US Department of Education.
In a letter to The School Superintendents Association, the Department of Education said it would consider extensions for local education agencies.
The fiscal year 2023 budget released in March would provide $88.3billion for the US Department of Education and include $36.5billion for Title I schools.
New Jersey gas tax rebate dilemma
New Jersey politicians are trying to provide New Jersey residents with gas tax rebates or a gas tax suspension to help with soaring fuel prices.
With an average price of $4.761 per gallon as reported by AAA, such a rebate could help many drivers ease some stress on their shoulders.
However, according to an online survey conducted by Patch, many residents were against the rebates.
"We should not have a tax suspension nor any rebates. The debt is out of control, as is inflation. Just allow all sorts of energy sources and get over it," shared one Patch user.
"Suspend the gas tax for federal and state. The idea of sending rebates to everyone is crazy. That means people who do not have a vehicle will be getting money back when they haven't even spent anything on fuel," commented another reader.
