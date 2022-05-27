Elon Musk Tweets Chinese Poem Seen as Reference to Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu Duel – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro & Lisa Abramowicz live from New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.

The economy and markets are “under surveillance”. Bloomberg Surveillance, covering the latest news in finance, economics and investments.

Elon Musk tweeted an ancient Chinese poem about two brothers who fight out of jealousy, in what some Twitter users said could be an oblique reference to the Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu cryptocurrency spat.

The tweet, posted Tuesday by the world’s richest man, was titled “Humankind,” followed by the poem in Chinese. Known as the “Quatrain of Seven Steps,” the allegorical poem is often attributed to Cao Zhi, a member of Chinese royalty who lived between 192 and 232. Legend goes that Cao’s older brother, freshly crowned king and suspicious his more popular brother is trying to usurp his rule, forced him to produce a poem that would proclaim his innocence.

