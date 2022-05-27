Save Up to $130 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Get a Free Cover With Purchase – CNET

Ads

Take advantage of this deal on the already affordable iPad Pro alternative to get more bang for your buck without sacrificing function.

The flexibility a tablet offers is hard to beat. You can stream movies, music, and games, video conference, read e-books, draw and take notes directly on the screen, browse the web and more — without being tied to a desk.

Apple’s iPad has dominated a lot of the tablet market, but if you’re a fan of Android or simply want a more affordable option than the latest iPad Pro, consider one of the best Android tablets for 2022: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Best Buy has discounted this by as much as $130. And to protect your new tablet, Best Buy is also throwing in a free cover with purchase.

This ultra-portable tablet weighs only 1.3 pounds and features a 12.4-inch display with a 2,560×1,600 screen resolution. It also comes equipped with an S-Pen stylus that magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet so you can write and draw directly on the screen whenever you need to. And if you’re using your tablet to take pictures or video conference, you’re covered with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

While the tablets included in Best Buy’s sale are only configured with either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, the S7 FE has a microSD slot that will support memory cards up to 1TB, so storage shouldn’t be a problem. If you’re already a Samsung Galaxy device owner or use Windows 11, this is definitely an option worth considering.

