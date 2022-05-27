No hamper, no coffee! KJo confirms ‘Koffee With Karan’ not returning for new season
Karan Johar reveals that Covid led him to direct ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’
Film-maker Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra to host IIFA Rocks in Abu Dhabi
Indulge in digital reading experience of ET newspaper exactly as it is.
ETPrime stories of the day
A closed chapter? How Invact Metaversity flunked the course before classes began.
Spot the biggest disruptor in automotive engineering: it’s software and more software
Adani shells out top dollar for Holcim’s ACC and Ambuja Cements. Should investors raise the bets?
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Definitions
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Prime Articles
Top Story Listing
Top Slideshow
Top Trending Topics
Top Videos
Private Companies
Popular Articles
Most Searched Articles
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in
Koffee With Karan’ stays, after all! KJo says show scrapped only on TV, S7 will return on Disney+Hotstar – Economic Times
No hamper, no coffee! KJo confirms ‘Koffee With Karan’ not returning for new season