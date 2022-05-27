The 8 biggest announcements from Apple's Unleashed event – The Verge

Ads

Apple ‘unleashed’ a lot of news, including new MacBook Pros

Apple has just finished its October 2021 event, which was full of news and announcements from the company — including the long-awaited M1-equipped MacBook Pros. There was a whole lot of news, so if you want to get caught up on the biggest updates from the show, you can catch up with our roundup right here.

Apple revealed a brand-new set of MacBook Pros, available in 14-inch and 16-inch models. The Touch Bar is gone, replaced with a full-size function row. Many ports are back; there’s an HDMI port, three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card slot, a headphone jack, and the return of the MagSafe charger. The 14-inch model starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. They will be available to preorder Monday ahead of availability next week.

And you might notice one thing at the top of the new laptops…

Apple has brought over the notch design from the iPhone to the new MacBook Pros, though it houses an improved 1080p FaceTime camera. Let the notch debates begin anew.

Apple announced its next two custom chips, dubbed the M1 Pro and M1 Max. They seem like they’ll be beefy chips, as Apple says the Pro has more than 33 billion transistors, while the Max has 57 billion transistors.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros use the company’s adaptive refresh rate technology, ProMotion, topping out at up to 120Hz refresh rates. They’re also lit by Mini LEDs, like the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Apple’s beloved MagSafe magnetic charger is back with the new MacBook Pros. Apple is calling it MagSafe 3. The company says the new computers can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

Apple launched a new version of its popular AirPods headphones. They look a lot like the AirPods Pro, but they don’t have interchangeable tips. The new headphones support spatial audio and are sweat- and water-resistant. You can preorder them Monday for $179, and they will be available next week.

Apple is introducing new colors to the HomePod Mini — the smart speaker will now also be available in yellow, orange, and blue. They’ll retail for the same $99 price starting in November.

Apple launched a new Apple Music Voice Plan, which lets you access Apple Music with Siri. It will cost $4.99 per month and will be available later this fall in 17 countries.

