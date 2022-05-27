Solana Price Predictions: Where Will a Robinhood Listing Take the SOL Crypto? – InvestorPlace

Ads

Solana is climbing on a new Robinhood listing

Solana ( SOL-USD ) fans are surely in good spirits today after trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD ) added the cryptocurrency to its offerings. Solana price predictions are running nearly as hot as the coin itself, which is up nearly 6% so far today.

What do you need to know about Solana today?

Well, the No. 6 crypto by market capitalization is up this morning on a recent Robinhood update that added four digital currencies to the crypto section of the platform. Indeed, this morning Robinhood added Shiba Inu ( SHIB-USD ), Solana ( SOL-USD ), Compound ( COMP-USD ) and Polygon ( MATIC-USD ).

The news comes as a welcome surprise to crypto fans, as it nearly guarantees a short-term jump. This is certainly holding true so far today.

Solana has seen its share of turbulence as the crypto market has experienced uncertainty-related volatility. Today’s news could be just what the doctor ordered for crypto fans waiting for a bullish indicator.

With SOL sitting at roughly $108 per coin, let’s see what the experts think about the coin’s potential.

