How to Download Instagram Reels | Instagram Reels Download by phone – Tentaran

How to Download Instagram Reels – On 5th August 2020, Instagram introduced a new way to entertain, create, and discover short videos by the launch of Instagram Reels. It helps you to record and edit 60 seconds multi-clips with effects, new creative tools, and audio, which can be shared amongst your friends or anyone else on Instagram Feed. In the “Explore” section, every person gets an equal opportunity to become a creator and reach audiences at a global level. In several countries, it is competing Tik Tok and Dubsmash.

Making, watching, and sharing Instagram reels has provided a completely new platform for people to express themselves in different ways. However, it will be more fun if you are able to download Instagram reels on your smartphones and view them in offline mode.

Mentioned below is the list of apps and links, using which you can download Instagram reels on your laptop/desktop/mobile phone and keep watching them:

1- https://igram.io/

2- Downloader for Instagram App on Google PlayStore

3- https://instafinsta.com/

Mentioned above are the easiest and the self-tested ways to download Instagram Reels in a fraction of a second. Keep downloading and keep sharing your favourite videos!

