Apple MacBook Air M1 vs. Dell XPS 13 – ABC27

by: Chris Thomas, BestReviews Staff

Posted: May 26, 2022 / 11:51 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2022 / 11:51 AM EDT

It’s no secret that Apple and Dell produce some of the most capable high-end laptops. Apple’s MacBook family has pushed the envelope for years in terms of slim, lightweight and stylish notebook PCs. Similarly, the Dell XPS lineup — particularly the 13-inch version — has been hailed as the best laptop on the planet more than once.

So how do you decide between the two? Neither is exactly cheap, but they’re both far from the most expensive options. The latest MacBook Air uses Apple’s groundbreaking M1 chipset, while Dell recently upgraded to Intel’s redesigned P-class CPUs.

Despite major hardware differences between Apple’s and Dell’s flagship ultraportables, the operating systems set them apart more than anything else. MacOS is routinely regarded as the most user-friendly, frustration-free experience in computing, although the constantly refined Windows 11 platform aims to dethrone it.

The MacBook Air currently serves as the base model MacBook. In other words, it’s the least premium laptop Apple actively sells as new. But that doesn’t mean it’s a low-end notebook PC — not by any stretch of the imagination.

Along with the current MacBook Pro, the Air showcases the first chipset Apple’s in-house engineers have ever developed. It’s built around what’s called an ARM architecture, just like smartphone processors, as opposed to the x86 architecture that Windows PCs and older, Intel-based MacBooks use.

This M1 chipset is the first ARM microchip to reliably run a full-fledged laptop operating system, and it has some pros and cons. It has the potential for more efficient power use, although that depends on exactly how you use it. It has significantly more power than any previous ARM chipset, but it can’t quite compete with less-efficient x86 designs.



Apple MacBook Air M1

When picking a new MacBook, make sure to get one with plenty of storage for your needs, because it doesn’t have an SD card slot and is extremely difficult to upgrade. Sold by Amazon

The XPS 13 does a great job upholding its long-standing reputation. It’s equipped with your choice of one of Intel’s newest, most interesting laptop CPUs. The 12th-generation P-class chipset consists of two to six high-performance CPU cores in addition to eight high-efficiency cores. It’s engineered to enable and disable these cores as needed to balance power usage and processing capabilities.

Unlike the most recent MacBooks, Dell’s XPS family lets you choose the perfect set of components for your needs. In particular, there’s a selection of high-quality displays ranging from Full HD resolutions to a nearly 4K OLED touchscreen.



Dell XPS 13

Ordering directly from the manufacturer gives you the widest range of configurations to choose from. Sold by Dell

If you want to get to work without ever worrying about tweaking settings or installing minor, helpful apps, the MacBook Air with its powerful macOS platform is the right choice. This is because macOS is tailored to deliver a convenient experience with minimal user input.

If you need peak performance, or if your workflow includes resource-intensive or any 32-bit programs, you’ll prefer the Dell XPS 13. Its highly capable hardware can run a huge range of software, both modern and legacy, and it’s available in several high-powered configurations.

