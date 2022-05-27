The Weekly Authority: Bye-bye passwords? – Android Authority

Ads

Following the news that food tech startup Mooji raised $3 million to 3D-print plant-based meats, we started wondering: Could we soon be eating these 3D-printed creations? What does 3D-printed meat taste like? How is it made?

Following the news that food tech startup Mooji raised $3 million to 3D-print plant-based meats, we started wondering: Could we soon be eating these 3D-printed creations? What does 3D-printed meat taste like? How is it made?

Though it may not sound like the most appetizing food ever, 3D-printed meat, or cultured meat, is fast becoming a thing. Across the world, companies like Redefine Meat and MeaTech are already printing meat, with startups like Mooji hot on their heels. But what is this “meat” actually made of, and how is it created?

Doesn’t sound especially appetizing, does it? The video below probably isn’t going to do anything to whet your appetite either, although apparently, it tastes quite a lot like the real deal.



The cultured meat industry is growing, with the sector raising over $600 million in funding since 2015, and predicted to exceed $10 billion by 2041.

We consume 346.14 million tons of meat a year globally, a figure which could increase by 44% by 2030. Meat consumption varies worldwide, but the US is the top meat consumer — we’re consuming 124 kilos per person, per year. The general consensus among experts is that this just isn’t sustainable given the climate change crisis and various other factors, which could mean an alternative meat revolution is on the horizon.

We could soon be eating cultured meat in the US, with experts predicting 2022 could be the year it receives regulatory approval in some form.

Sadly not, unless you’re also going to grow and nurture your own stem cells, which would require (a) some pretty deep scientific knowledge and (b) a well-kitted-out laboratory. Unfortunately, 3D-printed meat isn’t the type of thing you can just print at home on your 3D printer the next time a steak craving hits!

