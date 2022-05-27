Reliant Roofing Now Partnering with Tesla Solar Roof – Cleburne Times-Review

Ads

Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 10:28 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 25, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Reliant Roofing is honored to announce its certification as one of America’s authorized installers of Tesla Solar Roof. Working closely with Tesla, Reliant now offers their clients throughout Northeast Florida a modern and beautiful roof that also provides efficient, independent and clean energy solar power!

“Tesla’s mission to ‘Accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy’ is something we’re really excited to be a part of and assist in achieving,” said Cameron Shouppe, President of Reliant Roofing. “Florida is the Sunshine State! The amount of solar power available to be used is so abundant. In our state alone, we could potentially provide clean energy to the entire world if solar power was arranged and distributed properly.”

Residents across Northeast Florida can now have clean energy and a beautiful roof with Tesla Solar Roof installed by Reliant Roofing’s expert technicians. Reliant clients will enjoy the benefits of swift, detailed design work, quality installation and energy savings from Tesla Solar Roof. Tesla Solar Roof is three times stronger than traditional tile and is protected by an excellent 25-year warranty.

Reliant can survey a client’s house, create a custom designed Tesla Solar Roof system, offer numerous options via the Tesla Decider, at https://www.reliantroofing.com/Solar-Decider/, and then install their brand new Tesla Solar Roof. The Tesla Decider tool helps customers in selecting components, get a cost estimate and schedule a customized consultation with a Reliant expert.

The Tesla Powerwall greatly adds to the value and saving power of Tesla Solar Roof. Powerwall is a home backup battery that stores converted energy from the Tesla Solar Roof. Living in Florida comes with risks of heavy storms. If a power outage occurs due to a hurricane or severe storm or it’s night time, the Tesla Solar Roof power is stored in the Tesla Powerwall. The majority of backup generators take up to 10 minutes to produce electricity, but the Tesla Powerwall begins almost instantly. Reliant clients can have their own energy independence and never worry about an outage again!

“Tesla Solar Roof and Powerwall are great investments! Our clients now have the opportunity to be a part of our planet’s transition to sustainable, clean energy,” said Shouppe, “while increasing their home value.”

This exciting partnership between Tesla and Reliant Roofing now allows residents in Northeast Florida to benefit from this innovative and efficient technology.

About Reliant:

Reliant is located in Jacksonville, Florida, and has been family owned and operated since 2015. Reliant is a member in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association. Reliant provides services in several counties in and around Northeast Florida, including; Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, St Johns, Flagler and Volusia.

To learn more about Reliant Roofing, go to https://www.reliantroofing.com/

Roofing License #: CCC1325948

Building License #: CGC1527996

Solar License #: CVC57079

Electrical License #: EC13010006

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReliantRoofing1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ReliantRoofing1

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adrienne Menzies

904-635-2757

adrienne@reliantroofing.com

Reliantroofing.com

MULTIMEDIA:

Photo link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0525-s2p-reliant-tesla-300dpi.jpg

NEWS SOURCE: Reliant Roofing

source