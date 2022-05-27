Got an old iPhone or iPad? It's now worth way more than you might think – Express

Ads



Apple is offering fans more money than usual when they trade in an old iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. For a limited time only the Cupertino tech giant has raised the amount of credit it offers when people trade in a device directly to them. Besides the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch even more credit is also offered right now on iMacs, MacBooks, Mac Pros and Mac minis.

If you’ve got an old Apple gadget lying around that you want to trade in then you need to act quickly to benefit from the increased trade-in rates.

That’s because this Apple promotion is only running for a limited time, with the deal ending on May 31.

For anyone that wants to trade in an old Apple gadget to get money off a new one, they simply need to head to this website.

Outlining the promotion, Apple says: “Get even more with Apple Trade In.

Get extra credit when you trade in an eligible Apple device towards the purchase of a new one. You’ll benefit from incredible savings on a device you’ll love.”

If you want to trade in an old Apple product, you can do everything you need to to get money off from the comfort of your own home.

To begin with, you’ll need to let Apple know what you’re thinking of trading in, and you’ll get a quote for how much you could be owed.

Then, once you get your new device make sure you transfer over any data from your previous gadget.

After that, you can send the product you want to trade-in to Apple using the pre-paid kit you’re sent or you can simply head to your nearest Apple Store to return the item.

Just bear in mind that if the item you are looking to trade in is not in the condition you said it was in initially you may end up getting less credit than you’re initially quoted.

On its trade-in website Apple says: “Our trade-in partner will inspect your device. If it’s in the condition described, you will receive the quoted value in the form of an Apple Store Gift Card. If it’s not in the condition described, a new quote will be sent to you. You will have the option to either accept this quote and receive an Apple Store Gift Card or reject it and have your device sent back to you for free.”

If you’re wondering how much you could get for any old Apple products you have lying around then here is the estimated trade-in values….





iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to £520

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to £490

iPhone 12 – Up to £365

iPhone 12 mini – Up to £325

iPhone SE (2nd generation) – Up to £185

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to £360

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to £325

iPhone 11 – Up to £245

iPhone XS Max – Up to £220

iPhone XS – Up to £190

iPhone XR – Up to £190

iPhone X – Up to £160

iPhone 8 Plus – Up to £140

iPhone 8 – Up to £110

iPhone 7 Plus – Up to £70

iPhone 7 – Up to £65

iPhone 6s Plus – Up to £45

iPhone 6s – Up to £45





iPad Pro – Up to £555

iPad Air – Up to £255

iPad – Up to £185

iPad mini – Up to £210

MacBook Pro – Up to £740

MacBook Air – Up to £340

MacBook – Up to £120

iMac Pro – Up to £970

iMac – Up to £630

Mac Pro – Up to £3,260

Mac mini – Up to £210

Apple Watch Series 6 – Up to £170

Apple Watch SE – Up to £135

Apple Watch Series 5 – Up to £130

Apple Watch Series 4 – Up to £85

Apple Watch Series 3 – Up to £45

Apple Watch Series 2 – Up to £35



