Netflix Shuts Down In Russia – TechTheLead

First, Netflix said they wouldn’t comply with the new Russian legislation demanding they stream Russian propaganda channels. Now, Netflix in Russia is shut down, a choice the company made itself.

Around 1 million Netflix subscribers in Russia will lose access to the platform for an indeterminate amount of time.

“Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” Netflix spokesperson Emily Feingold said in a statement for The Verge.

The company first opposed the new Russian legislation that demanded large streaming platforms to distribute propaganda channels like NTV and Channel One. Then, joining hundreds of other companies boycotting Russia over its Ukrainian invasion, it announced that it stopped all productions and acquisitions in Russia.

Other film companies, like Disney, Sony and Paramount also stopped distributing their movies in Russia. Not even The Batman, the biggest premiere in early 2022, will be shown in Russian theaters.

Companies vs Russia: Every Brand That Took a Stand

