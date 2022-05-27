Tether Launches Tokens Pegged to the Mexican Peso on Ethereum, Tron, and Polygon – Altcoins Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

by Jamie Redman

The stablecoin issuer Tether Operations Limited has announced the company has launched a new fiat-pegged token tied to the value of the Mexican peso. According to the team the newly launched MXNT tokens will be initially hosted on Ethereum, Polygon, and Tron.

The stablecoin and blockchain firm Tether has revealed it has launched a new fiat-pegged token that will join the company’s suite of stablecoins. Tether has launched MXNT, a stablecoin that is pegged to the value of the Mexican peso.

Tether’s other fiat token offerings include the popular USDT, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar, and EURT, which is tied to the value of the euro. The company also offers CNHT, an offshore Chinese yuan-pegged token, and tether gold XAUT, a token pegged to the value of one ounce of fine gold.



MXNT’s launch will officially start on Polygon, Ethereum, and Tron. Tether said it believes a digital peso will be quite beneficial to Mexico’s remittance industry. “The multibillion-dollar flow of remittances into Mexico and the difficulties involved with money transfers, have created a unique opportunity for stablecoin usage and adoption,” Tether’s announcement on Thursday details. The company added:

The creation of MXNT puts Mexican Peso on the blockchains and provides a faster, less costly option for asset transfers.

Tether USDT is the largest stablecoin in existence today, as it currently has a market valuation of around $73.2 billion. The token’s market capitalization represents 5.77% of the $1.27 trillion crypto economy.

Out of the $86.43 billion in digital currency trade volume on Thursday, tether’s volume is around $45.42 billion, or 52.55% of today’s global trade volume. In terms of bitcoin (BTC) trading pairs, USDT is the top pair with bitcoin, capturing 55% of today’s BTC trade volumes. Tether says the launch of MXNT will be a “testing ground for onboarding new users in the Latin American market.”

Paolo Ardoino, the CTO of Tether, detailed during the announcement that the company has seen digital currencies rise in popularity in Latin America. “We have seen a rise in cryptocurrency usage in Latin America over the last year that has made it apparent that we need to expand our offerings,” Ardoino said in a note sent to Bitcoin.com News.

The Tether CTO continued:

Introducing a Peso-pegged stablecoin will provide a store of value for those in the emerging markets and in particular Mexico. MXNT can minimize volatility for those looking to convert their assets and investments from fiat to digital currencies.

Just recently, Tether published the firm’s USDT May 2022 assurance report after the recent Terra blockchain UST fallout. Circle, the usd coin (USDC) stablecoin issuer, also released an assurance report in May and recently explained its plans to publish USDC attestation reports on a weekly basis.

What do you think about the stablecoin issuer Tether launching a token pegged to the Mexican peso? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 5,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.

Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year

The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.

Check all the news here

source