DEAL ALERT: Get Year of CuriosityStream for Just $11.99 with Promo Code (40% Off) – The Streamable

CuriosityStream is a streaming service started by Discovery founder John Hendricks which includes 3,000 on demand science, technology and nature documentary and features. The content is similar to the type of shows you may find on Discovery, The History Channel, Animal Planet, and The Science Channel.

With their Memorial Day Sale, you can get CuriosityStream for only $11.99 for the next year. That means that you can get 40% off of your first year of the streaming service!

The streaming service includes both original and acquired content featuring luminaries like Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Peter Diamandis, Richard Hammond, and more. CuriosityStream has more than 3,000 films and series on nature, science, and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration, and more.

CuriosityStream currently offers two tiers, a Standard tier for $2.99 per month ($20 per year) that offers HD streaming, or the Premium option for $9.99 per month ($70 per year) that offers 4K streaming of 80+ shows. A small number of the episodes are available ad-supported for free.

CuriosityStream is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Android Phone/Tablet, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Google Chromecast, and Xbox.

