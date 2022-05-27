OLED 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Rumored to Feature Brighter, More Durable Display – MacRumors

Ads

LG Display has begun developing an OLED panel for a 12.9-inch iPad model that features improved brightness, longevity, and durability, according to The Elec.



The Elec recently reported that Apple is preparing to release two new iPad Pro models with low-power LTPO OLED displays in 2023 or 2024. The new models could feature improved ProMotion with a wider range of refresh rates.

Further to that report, The Elec is now claiming that LG Display is planning to begin production of a 12.9-inch OLED display for an ‌iPad‌ between the end of 2023 and 2024. Samsung Display is also expected to be preparing to supply panels for the OLED ‌iPad Pro‌ models alongside LG Display, now that the OLED iPad Air that Samsung was working on for 2022 has reportedly been canceled.

LG Display is reportedly planning to use LTPO TFT technology to make the OLED panel up to two times brighter and prolong its working life by up to four times. Since consumers keep iPads for longer than iPhones, longevity and durability are said to be important goals for the display.

The panels are expected to use the same Gen 6 substrates used in the iPhone 13 Pro models, which already support LTPO TFT technology for refresh rates up to 120Hz. This could allow for a much wider range of refresh rates between 10Hz and 120Hz.

In a recent investor note from TF International Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has abandoned its plans to release an iPad Air with an OLED display in 2022, with multiple sources now agreeing on a 2023 or later launch timeframe.

As per the previous report, Apple is currently planning to launch 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads that use OLED panels in 2023 or 2024. The ‌iPad Pro‌ now appears to be Apple’s focus for its first tablets with OLED displays, rather than the ‌iPad Air‌. That being said, the report notes that Apple could still choose to use OLED technology on the ‌iPad Air‌ first due to pricing and supply volume.

