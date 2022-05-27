After Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 8.3 5G, Android 12 update rolls out to Nokia G20 – gizmochina

Ads

Nokia was undoubtedly the biggest name in the mobile phone industry but that has changed now. The Finnish company has not been able to earn a fortune with its smartphone segment. Unlike Samsung and Xiaomi, which have massive user bases, not so many people out there own a Nokia smartphone today. But if you belong to that rare group of users, we have some news for you. Nokia G20 has started receiving Android 12 Update.

It was recently reported that Nokia 2.4, and Nokia 8.3 5G have gotten their first taste of Android 12 and now it seems like Nokia G20 will also receive the latest android version. Nokiamob, citing screenshots from a G20 user, has reported that Nokia has started rolling out Android 12 to the Nokia G20. It is worth mentioning that this update is coming with the May security patch.

The update is reportedly available in Austria and comes packed with 1.97 GB of data. If you are a G20 user, go to the settings and check if the update is available. It will be displayed as V2.230.

The latest update brings a new privacy dashboard that provides a clear and comprehensive overview of when apps have accessed your location, camera, or microphone in the last 24 hours. It also carries certain accessibility improvements such as increased area, extra screen dimming, bold text, and grayscale. With the new update, G20 users will now be able to save their sensitive data in a Private safe.

The Nokia devices that have received the Android 12 update so far include: Nokia X20, Nokia XR20, Nokia G50, Nokia X10, Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.4, and Nokia G20. It is expected that Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia T20, and all of the latest Unisoc devices are expected to receive the Android 12 update soon.

