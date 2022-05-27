Russia mulls allowing cryptocurrency for international payments – Ifax – Reuters

Ads

Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies are seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 27 (Reuters) – Russia is considering allowing cryptocurrency to be used for international payments, Interfax news agency quoted a government official as saying on Friday.

"The idea of using digital currencies in transactions for international settlements is being actively discussed," Ivan Chebeskov, head of the finance ministry's financial policy department, was quoted as saying.

Russian officials are wrestling with how to regulate the country's crypto market and use of digital currencies, with the finance ministry opposed to the central bank's calls for a blanket ban. read more

Discussions have been ongoing for months and though the government expects cryptocurrencies to be legalised as a means of payment sooner or later, no consensus has yet been reached. read more

The finance ministry is discussing adding the latest proposal on international payments to an updated version of a draft law, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday, citing government officials.

Allowing crypto as a means of settlement for international trade would help counter the impact of Western sanctions, which has seen Russia's access to traditional cross-border payment mechanisms "limited," Chebeskov said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sign up to our investor newsletter to get the latest news and trends in global financial markets.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get all the news you need to start your day.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday rejected a proposal to list and trade a carbon-neutral spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by asset management firm One River on the NYSE Arca exchange, citing concerns over fraud-prevention measures.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.

The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.

The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.

Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.

Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2022 Reuters. All rights reserved

source