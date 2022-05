TKAT announces launch of NFT trading website – GlobeNewswire

Ads

New York, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Takung Art Co Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) (the “Company” or “TKAT”), an emerging operator of a fine art and collectibles online trading platform, today announced the launch of its own non-fungible tokens (NFTs) website www. nftoeo.com.

This website allows art collectors and investors to buy, sell and discover exclusive digital art items. The launch of the website marks execution of the Company’s strategy to roll out its NFT marketplace business.

Co-CEO Kuangtao Wang commented, “We have been diligently implementing the blockchain/NFT business despite of many challenges and uncertainties in the global economy. Launch of our own NFT marketplace gives us the anchor to participate in the promising NFT market to stimulate sustainable growth of our business.”

About TKAT

Takung Art Co Ltd. operates an online electronic platform (www.nftoeo.com) for offering and trading of digital artwork. Through its platform, the Company allows artists/art dealers/owners to access a much bigger art trading market where they can engage with a wide range of investors. It generates revenue in the form of services in connection with the offering and trading of artwork on its platform, primarily consisting of listing fees, trading commissions, and management fees. Please visit: www.nftoeo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Securities Act, including but not limited to our expectations of future financial performance, business strategy or business. These statements constitute forecasts, prospects and forward-looking statements and are not performance guarantees. TKAT warns that forward-looking statements are subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties that will change over time. Forward looking statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “can”, “should”, “will”, “estimate”, “plan”, “project”, “forecast”, “intend”, “expect”, “predict”, “believe”, “seek”, “target”, “Outlook” or similar words.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by TKAT in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

