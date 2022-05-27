Apple's MacBook Air with 16GB RAM is on sale for $1,099 & in stock – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Enjoy $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air and $40 off AppleCare with our exclusive promo code. This model has Apple’s M1 chip and is upgraded with 16GB RAM.
With graduation season in full swing and Father’s Day fast approaching, this MacBook Air deal courtesy of Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama offers reader $100 in exclusive savings on the M1 model with a 7-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD when ordered in Space Gray.
To activate the exclusive discount, you must shop through this cost-saving link and enter coupon code APINSIDER during checkout. The same APINSIDER promo code also knocks $40 off AppleCare, bringing the cost of the extended protection plan down to $159 (reg. $199). Step-by-step activation instructions can be found below and on this help page.
According to our M1 MacBook Air Price Guide, which tracks the best deals across numerous Apple resellers, this offer delivers the cheapest price on the upgraded model. And if you’re looking for another set of specs, such as additional storage or an 8-core GPU, the same APINSIDER code discounts every model with this activation link.
Redeeming the APINSIDER coupon at Adorama is quick and easy. Simply follow the steps below.
Samsung has launched its Memorial Day 2022 Sale, with steep discounts on Galaxy devices, 2022 4K and 8K televisions and smart home appliances.
Best Buy's Memorial Day deals are officially live, with discounts in every category. Save on TVs, Apple HomeKit gear, major appliances, gaming chairs and much more.
Friday's best deals include a 34-inch ultra wide Thunderbolt monitor for $700, 20% off a Le Creuset cast iron Sauteuse Oven, and much more.
