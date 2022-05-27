How to Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Series – GosuNoob.com

Ads

It’s almost time to once again return to everyone’s favorite galaxy far, far away. The Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries is set to begin streaming very soon, and we will be able to find out what our beloved bearded Jedi did on Tatooine between the end of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy and the beginning of the Original Trilogy. Played by veteran actor Ewan McGregor, the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone project has been talked about for years, and it is finally almost here. But where and how to watch the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? We have the answer right here, so keep on reading to find out!

To be able to watch the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries, you will need to have a Disney+ subscription. Unfortunately, this streaming platform is not available worldwide, and there are many countries where this service simply does not work yet. Of course, there are plans to expand the list of countries, with many European and African countries set to get access to D+ in June. Additionally, there is no free trial for Disney+, meaning that you will need to pay upfront if you want to see the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries.

On the other hand, if you live in a region that has access to Disney+, then all you need to do in order to watch the show is to have a working Disney+ account. Here are the times and dates when all of the Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes are going to stream. And, if you are uncertain about when and where the Obi-Wan series takes place, we have written an article about that as well.

Currently, the only legal way to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi is via the Disney+ streaming platform. As with Netflix-produced content, this miniseries is exclusive to D+. After it finishes streaming on Disney+, the Obi-Wan Kenobi is going to be available on Blu-Ray sometime in the future. If you do not have access to D+, this is the only other way that you can watch the show.

