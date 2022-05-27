Sodus Point man unlawfully feeds wildlife – FingerLakes1.com

Ads

Police say a Sodus Point man was arrested following an animal complaint.

According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donald Antal, 71, of Sodus Point for unlawfully feeding wildlife.

The charges stem from numerous animal complaints where neighbors allege that Antal had in excess of 22 feeders on his property to feed wildlife. This violates the Village of Sodus Point local ordinance.

Antal is scheduled to appear in the Sodus Town Court at a later date to answer charges.

