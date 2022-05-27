The Bubble Goes 'Pop' – Seeking Alpha

Ads

Adrian Los/iStock via Getty Images

In times of easy money, equity markets tend to form bubbles. That was the case in tech markets over the last two years, as both unprofitable hype stocks and even some quality companies saw their shares rise to levels that were not at all justified by their underlying business performance.

NVIDIA (NVDA) is a good example of that, which we will showcase in this article, but we’ll also look at some other bubble stocks and what the bursting of the bubble means for them.

All else equal, high growth rates and attractive industry growth opportunities are always an advantage. But in real life, “all else” is oftentimes not equal, which is why other factors are highly important as well and should be considered. An important observation is that industry or business growth alone does not guarantee positive equity returns. A great example of that is the bursting of the dot.com bubble a little more than 20 years ago:

Data by YCharts

In the 2000-2004 time frame, Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) grew their revenue by 60% and 20%, respectively. In those five years, the companies thus saw considerable business growth. And yet, their shares dropped by more than 50% (January 1, 2000 to January 1, 2005). From a peak-to-trough perspective, the share price decline was even larger. To this day, Cisco has not climbed to its old bubble highs, as it currently trades at around 60% of the all-time high — even though its revenue per share has grown by close to 400% over that time frame, while its earnings per share rose by more than 600%.

Going for companies with obvious growth tailwinds while neglecting valuations was a losing game for many investors during the dot.com bubble. That does not only include those that invested in low-quality companies, but even those that invested in some of the best companies in the world, such as Microsoft. Neglecting valuations works until it doesn’t — and when the bubble pops, there’s a long way down.

The same holds true for an investment in NVIDIA, at least for those investors that bought shares at or close to the top. NVIDIA undoubtedly is a high-quality company, as were Microsoft and Cisco twenty years ago. NVIDIA sports a strong balance sheet, operates with attractive margins, and has generated a lot of business growth in recent years. On top of that, its exposure to growth markets such as autonomous intelligence, autonomous driving, and gaming should allow NVIDIA to generate attractive business growth in the long run, although there will likely be some ups and downs, e.g. due to the impact of crypto mining.

Data by YCharts

At the top, investors were paying more than 100x trailing net profits for NVIDIA last fall, while the forward earnings multiple was in the mid-70s at the time. The 10-year median earnings multiple, which reflects how NVIDIA was valued historically, was in the 30s at the time. Chasing growth and quality by paying twice or even triple the historic valuation is not a good choice from a valuation or fundamental basis. That would only be justified if NVIDIA suddenly had found a way to grow at twice or triple the historic date forever, but that was certainly not the case. In fact, NVIDIA’s growth potential has diminished on a relative basis in the recent past.

Logically, one should thus value the stock at a lower valuation compared to how NVIDIA was valued in the past, meaning it should trade at a discount compared to the 10-year median earnings multiple. This makes buying the stock at twice the historically normal valuation even more perplexing, and, in fact, dangerous. The steep share price fall NVIDIA has experienced over the last couple of months, dropping by more than 50% from the top, is the logical conclusion of that ignorance when it comes to the stock’s valuation.

Valuations of stocks, and especially of growth stocks, are tied to how bonds are valued. Phrased differently, one can also say that stock valuations depend on how high interest rates are.

Data by YCharts

In the above chart, we see that the current 10-year treasury rate is well above the average over the last couple of years, sitting relatively close to the top. The lower half of the chart shows the spread between the S&P 500’s earnings yield and the 10-year treasury yield. At 2.6%, the current spread is roughly in the middle of the 3-year average. But the spread was significantly lower, meaning equities were more expensive half a year or a year ago. Not surprisingly, shares have declined over that time frame, as the historic overvaluation, or bubble in parts of the market was corrected.

Due to inflation, fiscal tightening, and rising interest rates, less money is flowing around the markets chasing returns. This has hit overvalued quality stocks such as NVIDIA, while Amazon (AMZN), down 41% from its highs, or Apple (AAPL), down a little more than 20% from its highs, could be included in the same group. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has dropped by more than 40% from its all-time highs as well, despite being a fast-growing quality company.

Data by YCharts

These companies experienced multiple contraction in recent months, driven by the fact that they traded at historically high valuations prior to the deflation they experienced. In times when money is getting more expensive, historically expensive valuations are just not sustainable.

The bubble hit has been even harder in companies with lower quality compared to the NVIDIAs, Apples, etc. of the world. A great example of that is the ARK Investment family of ETFs:

Data by YCharts

These funds are down 70% or more from their all-time highs, having destroyed billions of dollars in shareholder value since they peaked out. Not only were many of the stocks these ETFs invested in trading at extraordinarily high valuations, but these ETFs also invested in a wide range of companies of doubtful quality. Peloton (PTON) is a great example of that — a company that barely broke even during the best times for its business model, i.e., when consumers were flush with cash and locked down in their homes. Now, with higher input costs, weaker consumer sentiment, and more possibilities to do sports outside of one’s home, Peloton’s outlook naturally has gotten a lot worse, and I do not think that it is surprising to see that the company is struggling.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is another example of a company of doubtful quality that was valued at extraordinarily high valuations during the bubble phase. Even when millions of new investors entered the market thanks to boredom and fiscal stimulus payments, Robinhood never managed to become meaningfully profitable on a GAAP basis. The fact that the company was valued at more than $60 billion with basically no profits was both perplexing and wholly unjustified. With enthusiasm for these bubble stocks waning, and with money getting more expensive, they have naturally fallen quite a lot.

I do believe that the bubble is nevertheless not fully deflated. There are still companies that are quite pricey, considering where they are fundamentally. Block (SQ), for example, still trades at 90x net profits (adjusted, GAAP profits are even lower), while Tesla (TSLA) still trades at 9x this year’s revenue or so, which is an extremely high valuation for a car company. These companies have seen their shares pull back quite a lot, but there is no fundamental reason to rule out another 20%, 30%, or even 50% share price decline — the multiples could easily allow for that if sentiment regarding growth stocks remains weak and if the Fed continues to raise rates.

Even a company such as Amazon, with a strong global brand and healthy cash flows, is not trading at a valuation that is low enough to rule out further downside. Based on the current valuation, its shares could fall further.

Price is what you pay, value is what you get. These are not always the same. Sometimes companies trade below fair value, sometimes they trade above fair value — under specific market circumstances, these discrepancies can be very large. The dot.com bubble should have told investors that chasing growth at any price is a bad idea unless one can time the exit perfectly. Over the last two years, we saw similar bubbles form, as growth-at-all-cost and this-time-is-different mentalities took hold.

But as we have seen in the stock price performance of even quality companies such as NVIDIA, AMD, Apple, or Amazon, it matters quite a lot how much one pays for growth. Other stocks have performed even worse, such as the typical ARK favorites (and the ARK ETFs themselves). Since the Fed will likely continue to tighten financial conditions in order to crack down on inflation, and since some “growthy” names are still trading at very elevated valuations, it seems possible that the bubble will continue to deflate for a bit. That being said, many tech names are now more reasonably valued than they were over the last year, and especially among the quality names, there are some that look attractive now, such as Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) or AMD.

