$DOGE Wallet Founder Makes ‘Largest Commercial Dogecoin Transaction’ in History – CryptoGlobe

Ads

The founding chairman of self-custodial Dogecoin ($DOGE) wallet MyDoge, Bill Lee, has made the “largest commercial Dogecoin cryptocurrency transaction in history,” after buying 25 Fire-Tier editions of BIG3’s Aliens for $625,000.

According to a press release Lee, who is also the co-founder of Craft Ventures, spent $625,000 to buy the 24 Fire-Tier non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that grant ownership stake in the Aliens team on Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league.

BREAKING 🚨

Aliens acquired by Craft Ventures co-founder Bill Lee and Dusan Bulut has been named captain of Aliens 👽

Lee purchased all 25 Fire tiers of Aliens in Dogecoin. Bulut was selected No. 3 overall to Power last year. In 5 games, he averaged 19.2 PPG, 5 RPG & 2 APG. https://t.co/IiSDwrPI7c pic.twitter.com/AskKqUZrg5

Big3’s co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz was quoted saying that the organization is “thrilled to partner up with Bill and have the MyDoge and Dogecoin communities be represented by the Aliens,” and that history was made with the transaction.

The NFTs were sold as part of Big3’s new ownership model, which was announced earlier this month and offers NFT owners “ownership-like benefits.” The press release details the team will “embrace Dogecoin and integrate MyDoge” so that “players, coaches, and team can receive Dogecoin tips on Twitter with just a tweet.”

The team the Dogecoin wallet founder bought will also “MyDoge/Dogecoin prominently on team jerseys, events, and broadcasts. Lee commented that Big3 is “shifting the NFT game by offering ownership rights such as licensing/IP, team voting/management, and merchandising.” He added:

The Doge Army and I look forward to making Dogecoin the people’s currency while helping our team hoist the championship trophy. I can’t think of a better NFT experience than that today.

The move came shortly after Solana-backed NFT decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) DeGods DAO purchased another team on Ice Cube’s league, the Keller 3s, for $625,000. Another press release on the platform’s website details that Krause House, another DAO, has “agreed to purchase 25 Fire-Tier editions of a BIG3 team, receiving ownership-like value and utility in the team.”

As CryptoGlobe reported, Italian luxury fashion house Gucci is starting to accept cryptocurrency payments in select U.S. stores. The cryptoassets Gucci will accept include meme-inspired cryptos like Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB).

Data from Google Trends has shown that SHIB is more popular than DOGE throughout Europe, despite the latter being supported by Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Last month early Bitcoin adopter and promoter Roger Ver, who for his work to help the early cryptocurrency community grow was at the time nicknamed “Bitcoin Jesus,” has recently defended DOGE saying it is “significantly better” than BTC itself.

DISCLAIMER

The views and opinions expressed by the author, or any people mentioned in this article, are for informational purposes only, and they do not constitute financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading cryptoassets comes with a risk of financial loss.

IMAGE CREDIT

Featured image via Pixabay

source