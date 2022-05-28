Here's who can qualify for St. Louis' $500 stimulus checks – KSDK.com

Ads

ST. LOUIS — UPDATE: St. Louis is pressing pause on the application process for the $500 direct cash assistance after getting more than 10,000 applications in only four days.

More than 10,000 applications were submitted through in-person events and the city’s online portal. The city is pausing the process until the current applications can be reviewed.

The application process will be reopened if there are still payments available after the first review. The program will continue until all 9,300 payments have been distributed.

____________________

The City of St. Louis has finalized the requirements to receive $500 direct cash payments under the city’s planned use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The eligibility requirements to receive one of the 9,300 cash payments are as follows:

The application process requires proof of each of the above requirements through documentation. For more information about the approved forms of documentation, click here.

The application window opened on Dec. 18. Residents can apply on the city’s website or through an in-person application process. You can find a link to the application portal on this page.

On Sunday, the city announced more in-person application events for individuals without internet access, seniors, and people with disabilities to receive in-person application assistance after Saturday’s event helped more than 550 residents, a press release from Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office said.

The events will be held at the Wohl Center at 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd. for the next few weeks. From Dec. 20 – 22 and on Dec. 27, assistance will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Starting Jan. 4, the Wohl Center will be open Monday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and evening hours on Wednesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. These hours will run through January 15.

You can find a list of all the dates and locations by visiting this page.

Previous coverage

