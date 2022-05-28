After 8 Years With 3x Increase In Subscription Cost, Will ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Bring Netflix’s Renaissance? – Netflix Junkie

Ads

The contagious city of Hawkins in Stranger Things has always brought unbeatable surprises to its viewers. Adored by millions of spectators worldwide, the show has been one of the biggest successes of Netflix. Beginning from its first premier in 2016, the Netflix Original has never dropped from the board of Top 10 shows.

However, in the last few months, Netflix has faced a loss of its subscribers. Thus, the big canvas of fame lies in the hand of Stranger Things season 4. Will it help the streamer reach its previous highs again? Does Stranger Things season 4 have the spark to light some fire on Netflix?

Season 3 claimed the attention of about 64 million viewers in the first month of its release. And the vision for Stranger Things 4 is nothing but supremely higher than before since the show is returning after a 3-year break. Cast members like Millie Bobby Brown have also hyped up the show for the fans. Creators have given characters an entirely new landscape to explore. This fierce season is going to have a mind-blowing reception. So long nights of wondering what season 4 has in store are just about over. It’s only a matter of a few hours before you can discover everything this season has to offer.



Furthermore, Stranger Things has received three Grammy nods for its back-to-back seasons. And the trailer of Season 4 has already hit the view bars incredibly on Netflix, having received more than 22 million views till now. So, it is safe to assume that the upcoming season of the popular show may help Netflix’s current crisis.



Season 4 comes with a supersized budget of this season $30 million per episode, which is quite an expense when you consider Netflix’s current state. However, since the announcement of the show has quivered the audience with excitement, it is positively expected that talk of the town will increase the figure of subscribers on Netflix. What should also be factored in is the splitting of season 4 into two parts, which can double the hype around the show.



Undoubtedly, Stranger Things has a significant fan following starting from season 1. And this strategy might go well for Netflix to bring back the interest of the audience on their platform. Therefore, there’s a fair chance that Stranger Things’ comeback means a renaissance period for the streamer.

On other hand, there’s also the possibility of the budget being well above the bounds and the fan fears coming true. Will Stranger Things season 4 justify the whopping budget? That’s something for the fans to decide.

Stranger Things season 4 vol 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

