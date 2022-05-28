Deals: Apple's iPad Pro Reaches Up to $449 Off in Amazon's Latest Sales – MacRumors

Ads

Amazon is marking down a wide variety of 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models this week, with prices starting as low as $749.00 for the 11-inch tablet. You’ll find the full list of sales below, all of which can be found on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Highlights in this sale include the tablets with higher storage that are seeing new all-time low prices, like the 2TB Cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $1,949.99 ($449 off). At this much of a discount, the 2TB Cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now the same price as the 2TB Wi-Fi model, so this is a great time to buy the cellular device.

For a few of these tablets, shoppers should note that there are delayed shipping estimates and dwindling stock, so be sure to check out the deals soon if you’re interested.

We’re tracking a few more deals on the smaller tablet compared to those on the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro. You can save on every Wi-Fi model, with a few lowest ever prices offering as much as $199 off the tablet. One cellular device is on sale at a record low price as well, offering $149 off the 2TB 11-inch iPad Pro.

Apple introduced these tablets in April 2021, and they feature a faster M1 chip, a Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display on the 12.9-inch model, 5G connectivity, and an all-screen design with an edge-to-edge display that does not include a Home button.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on May 16 released iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, bringing improvements for Podcasts and Apple Cash, the ability to see Wi-Fi signal of HomePods, dozens of security fixes, and more.

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Read about the differences between these two new processors from Apple.

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple’s annual developer conference, where we’ll see previews of iOS 16, macOS 13, and other updates, and potentially some new hardware.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple is working on a redesigned version of the larger-screened iMac that could bring back the “iMac Pro” name.

The next-generation MacBook Air refresh coming in 2022 will see Apple introduce the biggest design update to the MacBook Air since 2010



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source