Google fixes Android 12 bug that causes touchscreen to ‘freeze’ on Pixel phones – 9to5Google

January 25

Ben Schoon

– Jan. 25th 2022 2:18 pm PT

Since the launch of Android 12 last Fall, some Pixel owners have reported strange behavior with the touchscreen that makes input “freeze” briefly. Now, Google has confirmed a fix for this issue.



As has been reported on several Reddit threads since last October, Google Pixel owners on Android 12 occasionally saw the device “freeze” all touchscreen input for a brief time, as captured in a screen recording.

The bug was tied to apps installed on a phone that use an accessibility service, specifically the one that can perform gestures on screen. The issue wasn’t constant or random, but happened right as the phone’s battery meter reported a drop in power storage. Essentially, every time your phone dropped 1% in battery life, the touchscreen would briefly block most input.

While this is certainly a bit of an edge case, it’s good to see Google fixing it, as it would surely be frustrating for those affected. As spotted by a Reddit user this week, Google has confirmed on its Issue Tracker that a fix for the problem has been identified and will roll out in the “future build.”

For Pixel phones, that may mean the fix could arrive as soon as a couple of weeks from now, as that’s when the February 2022 patch is scheduled to arrive. But it’s important to note that Google hasn’t directly confirmed when this fix will be available.

