Samsung will open a One UI Watch beta program – Android Authority

Updated, May 25, 2022 (04:00 PM ET): Samsung has already opened the beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4, just a day after announcing it was coming.

Samsung first announced the program on May 24, 2022, saying it would be available beginning June 2. It seems the company is running ahead of schedule, with 9to5Google reporting that US-based users are already able to sign-up for access. However, you can’t actually use the software yet. We assume the software will become available on June 2nd.

Original article, May 24, 2022 (09:32 AM ET): For a long time now, Samsung has offered sneak peeks at upcoming software changes on its smartphones through a beta program. You sign up with your smartphone and then gain access to early software. You can then provide feedback to Samsung about what works and what doesn’t.

Now, it looks like Samsung is ready to bring that same methodology to its line of smartwatches. According to an official forum post, Samsung will roll out a One UI Watch beta program on June 2, 2022, in its native South Korea.

The forum post details how the program will work. Essentially, it’s the same setup as with One UI betas for smartphones. First, you sign up for the beta within the Samsung Members app on your phone. Once accepted, your Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (the only wearables with access to the program) will receive an over-the-air update with the beta software. You install that on your watch and then operate things as normal. If you come across any bugs, you can let Samsung know about them.

Usually, Samsung launches the very latest version of its software out-of-the-box with its newest hardware. In theory, the latest One UI Watch should land on the rumored Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So this beta program could give you a sneak peek at features to come.

Remember that One UI Watch is based on Wear OS, which is jointly maintained by Google and Samsung. It’s possible the beta could have new Wear OS features as well. We’ll keep you posted once we gain access to the beta.

