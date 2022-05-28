Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Claim The $1 Mark In 2022? – Coinpedia Fintech News

Ads

Apr 1, 2022

The crypto-sphere has come a long way from being limited to only Bitcoin and Ethereum. The space has been generous enough to host a myriad of projects from varied sectors with and without utility. Successively, meme coins from the business have garnered the interests of the masses. Following their heroic run in the recent past.

The top meme coin Dogecoin is the first that woof’s when it comes to meme coins. Launched in the December of 2013, the digital coin has garnered immense popularity. With liking from celebrities, billionaire investors, and social media savvies.

That said, investors are still keen on DOGE and have been pondering over its future prospects. Are you keen on the price predictions of DOGE? Join in as we dive into the possible price projections of the meme coin for 2022 and the years to come.

Dogecoin had made its way to 2022, with a trading price of $0.1701. Continuing its southward momentum from the previous year. The meme coin saw a fall to its support of $0.1365 on the 10th of January. However, it portrayed a quick “V-shaped” rebound, with the wick brushing $0.2147 on the 14th of January.

The spike was short-lived, as DOGE plummeted below its support to the bottom of $0.1208 on January 22nd. Following this the asset moved sideways, sticking closer to its support levels until the 3rd of February. When it spiked to $0.1732 on the 7th of February.

However, turbulence in the business led to a downswing, when it breached the quarterly low of $0.1101. That said, the digital coin has been escalating over the fortnight, and is presently testing the support at $0.1365.

If the price of DOGE picks up steam from current levels. Regular buy and sell trade could take the price to regular levels of $0.1689. That said, if the bulls drive the price of the dog coin, the price could propel to $0.1967. On the flip side, bearish sentiments could drag the price down to $0.1074.

If the meme coin carries forward to the third quarter, with continuity in bullish trends from the second quarter. Further impetus such as major acceptance and adoption, like that of Tesla and McDonald’s. Could propel the price to its potential high of $0.289. While the average price could stick around $0.2351, bears could clutch down the price to $0.167.

If the coin gets listed on newer familiar cryptocurrency exchanges, the price could soar to close the year at $0.382. Howbeit, regular buying and selling pressures would leave the price at an average level of $0.2639. That said, if the sentiments fall prey to the bears, with concerns around utility and value. The price can possibly slump to $0.1967.

Dogecoin price is expected to gain major traction in 2023. As the meme space would become trader’s favourite to fight potential inflation threats. Hence, by the end of 2023, the meme coin would hit $0.453. With average buy and sell pressures the price is likely to end up trading at $0.38. However, the potential low is at $0.251.

An increasing FOMO with Elon Musk towards Dogecoin may impact the price to heat up to $1. Secondly, if DOGE could survive with a substantial growth rate. In a highly competitive space in the future, the averages shall strike at $0.697.

On the other hand, if aspects of the crypto like zero staking rewards and not much functionality impact the market. Then the price might slide to its, potential low at around $0.4923.

According to Digital Coin Price, Dogecoin’s price will rise in the coming years. It may trade within $0.19 by the end of 2022. By 2023, the meme coin might trade for around $0.21. And by the end of 2025, the price may trade close to $0.30.

According to their revised prediction, Doge is forecasted to hit a maximum price of $0.2449, by the end of 2022. On the downside, it could drop to $0.1810. That said, the token is expected to trade at an average price of $0.213. Gov. capital predicts DOGE to trade at an average price of $0.560 by 2025.

Wallet Investor expects DOGE price to close the annual trade for 2022 with a potential high of $0.333. The analysts from the firm anticipate the minimum and average targets to be around $0.189 and $0.260 respectively. That said, the average targets for 2023 and 2025 are kept at $0.4017 and $0.687.

As per Trading Beast’s predictions, Doge is forecasted to close the trade for 2022 with a maximum target of $0.2213. The firm pins minimum and average targets at $0.1505 and $0.177 respectively. Trading Beasts predicts the average targets for 2023 and 2025 at $0.2416 and $0.3123.

Following the massive success of bitcoin, dogecoin was launched in the December of 2013. In mere one month, there were over a million visitors to the official website. Which started with a price of $0.006, now poses an ROI of 24,397.4%.

Dogecoin was created by Billy Markus, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer. It was introduced as a joke, but who knew it would become so significant in the crypto world. It is also used by retailers to receive payments anywhere in the world!

Dogecoin is a user-friendly cryptocurrency project launched on December 06th, 2013. It uses its own blockchain and is widely supported by many wallets and Exchanges. The main use case is for making payments and recently it has also been used as a tipping coin. For rewarding small tokens to people during social media interactions.

Dogecoins are inflationary coins while Bitcoins are deflationary coins. This is because Bitcoins have a limit on the number of coins that will be produced and used for mining. On the flip side, dogecoin does not have any such limits and being inflationary, adds to its advantage. Presently the inflation rate of the meme coin is at 3.90%.

The fact that Marketers are quite optimistic about the project and celebrities hopping legs. Can drive Dogecoin into a value that everyone would awe at. According to Coinpedia’s formulated Dogecoin price prediction for 2022. If its trading volume rises further, then we can expect the DOGE price to surge to $0.35 as the year ends.

On the other hand, if the market is hit by external forces like regulations or negative statements by influencers. The meme coin might trade at a potential low of $0.20.

For a long-term forecast, the technological developments to improve the scaling feature can cause a DOGE price spike to $1. But if FUD rises among investors with the price switching into a volatile triangle, the altcoin might trade at $0.4971.

Dogecoin made its debut in December 2013 at $0.0006 with a $3.5 million market capitalization. For a year, Dogecoin was on an upward trajectory and doubled exponentially.

But the year 2014 was not as good for Dogecoin, New cryptocurrencies emerged on the market, such as NEO, Stellar, and Monero, and traders turned their attention to them. DOGE’s price fell to $0.0001.

Co-founder Jackson Palmer quit the project unexpectedly in 2015. He explained that he preferred to concentrate on the technical aspects of the blockchain. With the news, the world began to speak of DOGE’s impending death, but this did not happen. DOGE managed to trade at $0.00014 by the end of December 2015.

Dogecoin, however, did not cross the $0.0002-0.0003 price range until 2017. Yet consumers purchased coins for personal payments, and the capitalization of the altcoin rose steadily. Then the value of the coin increased dramatically to $0.003 in the spring of 2017 and further continued to vary. Surprisingly, DOGE surged to $0.007 at the end of 2017.

Many altcoins started to decline in price already at the beginning of 2018, as several Southeast Asian countries began tightening state regulations on the cryptocurrency sector. Dogecoin was no different, but it recovered quickly to hit $0.017 and the price became steady. Later the price declined to $0.002 in April. The price slightly recovered to $0.006 by September. DOGE dropped again to $0.002 to end the year 2018.

The altcoin traded sideways in 2019 for much of the year. A little bit of surge escorted the market price up to around $0.004 around July, but later lost much of these returns by the end of the third quarter. Dogecoin was back tethering at $0.003 in late 2019. At the end of December 2019, Dogecoin was trading at $0.0020.

Dogecoin continued its trade at $0.002 during the start of January. With a steady improvement, the price managed to reach $0.003 by mid of February and further declined to $0.0015 by mid-March. With certain price variations, Dogecoin hit $0.004 by July. DOGE started an upward trajectory as the expansion of Bitcoin’s price rally in November and carried on the trade at $0.003. Dogecoin ended the year 2020 at $0.004.

DOGE price initiated the yearly trade on a bullish note and continued to trade at $0.007. The popular meme coin gained immense attention. When it surged over 800% and dumped nearly 300% in a single day. Later following a series of events and support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the asset surged by more than 15,000%. From the start of the year to an all-time high of $0.74 on 8th May!

Since then, the bearish clouds surrounded the asset and it trembled. However, it was anticipated that Elon Musk will come to the rescue to uplift the price, but all went in vain. Dogecoin rally showcased a perfect example of buying the rumour and selling the news amid the SNL event. And hence during the event, the price slid enormously.

Later, the meme-inspired cryptocurrency plunged to $0.22 on the 19th of May due to the market crash. The price continued to fall due to increased selling pressure, sliding to $0.25 on 23rd May. On 2nd June, it traded up to $0.44 but was unable to hold the gains and dropped back to $0.16 on 22nd June. During the Q3 of 2021, the meme coin was consolidating within $0.2.

The price range tightened heading into August, with dogecoin trading between $0.19 and $0.21. Until it broke out on 7th August to $0.25. Further, the price spike to $0.3207 on August 16th, but failed to sustain. Owing to the heavy market crash in September, the DOGE price crumbled the rest of the year, closing its trade at $0.1744.

A: Yes, Dogecoin might definitely be a good investment, if you are looking to invest for the long term.

A: Dogecoin is available for trade across prominent exchanges like Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Thodex, and VCC Exchange, amongst others.

A: No, Dogecoin is not a dead investment right now, the peaks and troughs are normal in the cryptocurrency industry. Whilst traders have been lacking interest, major announcements and happenings will eventually drive the price.

A: Other meme coins like Shiba Inu have been sprawling towards the utility at a brisk rate. Which could be a possible threat to Dogecoin’s market cap ranking.

A: The price of DOGE could possibly claim the $0.382 mark by the end of 2022.

