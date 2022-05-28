Best tablet deal: Get a refurbished iPad mini 2 at Walmart for $90 – Mashable

SAVE $309.01: As of Oct. 22, a refurbished iPad mini 2 (16GB) was on sale at Walmart for just $89.99 — that’s a good 77% off its original list price of $399.
When’s the last time you stumbled upon a sub-$100 Apple tablet? We’ll wait.
It’s certainly nothing fancy, but Walmart had a refurbished iPad mini 2 listed for just $89.99 as of Oct. 22. (For comparison’s sake, the price-tracking site camelcamelcamel says Amazon last sold the same model used for $231.34 over the summer — it’s since sold out.) It retailed for $399 when it first came out in 2013, so this is technically saving you a couple hundred bucks.
If you need a super portable device for just dinking around on the internet, this is your girl. It features a 7.9-inch Retina display, WiFi support, and all the go-to Apple apps you already know and love (like iPhoto, iMovie, GarageBand, and Notes). There are two little cameras built in there as well, including a front-facing FaceTime HD one and another on the back with 1080p HD video recording. You’ve got 16GB of storage to work with if you feel like keeping any selfies.
This might be petty, but it’s also worth noting that this iPad mini 2 comes with a headphone jack — something we can’t say about the new model that Apple randomly introduced at September’s iPhone 13 event. 👀
