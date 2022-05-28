Bitcoin (BTC USD) Crypto News: Vladimir Putin Recognizes Crypto for Payments – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak, anchored from New York, Boston, Washington DC and San Francisco provides listeners with everything they need to know. Hear the latest economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news.

A deep dive with CityLab into the unique problems cities face on a daily basis, what’s being done to solve them and the wider, sometimes unintended, impact of their solutions.

The Richest Game in World Football Isn’t the One You Think

Pound Fights for Reprieve as Economy Flails: UK Weatherwatch

Relativity’s 3D Printed Rocket on Path for Summer Debut Flight

Brookfield, Cellnex Eye Bid for $21 Billion Deutsche Telekom Towers Unit

Amazon Shareholders Narrowly Approve Pay Plans for Executives

China’s Foreign Minister Visits Samoa to Deepen Pacific Ties

Ukraine Latest: Russia Tests Zircon Hypersonic Missile in Arctic

A $423 Billion Pension Giant Expands Its Growth-Equity Ambitions

Americans’ Savings Rate Drops to Lowest Since 2008 as Inflation Bites

Cannes to Wrap With Presentation of Palme D’Or on Saturday

Palm Beach Art Dealer Charged With Selling Fake Basquiat, Warhol

Putin’s Unconditional Surrender Should Not Be the Goal

Venice Has a 400-Year-Old Covid Monetary Lesson

A Crystal Clear Pool Will Cost a Lot More This Summer

Gun Sellers Push Quick Buy Now, Pay Later Financing

Fewer Pilots Will Lead to a Summer of Flight Cancellations

It’s Going to Be a Great Summer for Car Rental Companies—But Not for You

Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation

Wyoming’s Only Surgical Abortion Clinic Will Open Despite Arson

‘Miss,’ ‘Mrs.’ Dropped From Wimbledon Champion Honor Board

Why Britain Is Spending £37 Billion to Make Energy-Supply Crisis Worse

Sun-Starved Sweden Turns to Solar to Fill Power Void

Why Germany Is Offering a Summer of Cheap Trains

US Baby Formula Shortage Rate Jumps to 70% as Crisis Worsens

Inside the ‘Tight-Knit Community’ of Uvalde, Texas

Crypto Giant FTX Ready With Billions of Dollars for Acquisitions

Terra Stablecoin’s Woes Prompted in Part by Celsius Network Activities, Researcher Says

Bitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto Slides

A bitcoin sculpture outside a cryptocurrency mining farm in Norilsk, Russia.



Follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled tolerance of cryptocurrencies, which are drawing increasing scrutiny from regulators around the world amid fears they can be used for money laundering and criminal activity.

source