Apple iPhone 14 Release Date Rumors and Leaks: What Can You Trust? – PCMag

Apple's iPhone 14 lineup is likely coming this fall. These are the leaks and rumors we trust.

In the mobile world, one thing is certain: Apple will release new iPhones this year. The iPhone 14 lineup is currently expected to appear in September or October 2022, bringing new capabilities and new design touches.

iPhone rumors are a dirty business. A lot of them originate with totally unverified, and unverifiable, posts on microblogging sites like Weibo. Literally anyone can post something random on Weibo and get picked up by a bunch of websites as a source. The second tier come from analysts with sources at Apple’s suppliers, but they can’t confirm whether or not they’re just seeing something Apple is experimenting with and decided not to use.

With that said, here are the iPhone rumors we trust so far.

Although supply-chain problems have created issues for several phone releases, Apple has kept its phones largely on time. We still anticipate that Apple will hold an iPhone 14 launch event on a Tuesday or Wednesday in mid-September 2022, with the phones hitting shelves 9-10 days later.

Apple is working on switching from its existing Lightning port to the more common USB-C, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But that probably won’t happen on the iPhone 14; it would happen for the iPhone 15 in 2023. USB-C has higher charging and data rates than Lightning makes possible, and it also gets Apple out of a bind with the EU, which may soon mandate USB-C as a universal port on many electronics.

A rumor from 2021 reappeared in 2022 as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the iPhone 14 may have some form of satellite connectivity. This would likely come as the ability to send emergency messages to satellites when you’re out of a coverage area, as a last-ditch safety feature. While two companies, Lynk and AST, are working on broader satellite connectivity for standard smartphones, their systems probably won’t be ready to work at the scale Apple demands for its iPhones this year.

Analyst Kuo recently opened a Twitter account and has been dropping high-quality rumors on it. His first blockbusters were that the iPhone mini line is dead, and only the two Pro-model iPhones will get the new A16 processor.

The news about the mini is sad, but it isn’t a big surprise. Counterpoint Research says that the iPhone 13 mini, like the 12 mini, was the worst-selling iPhone(Opens in a new window) in its cohort.

The A16 news poses a unique challenge for the iPhone line, though, as new features often depend on new silicon—even camera features like Deep Fusion and night mode, which are now more computational than optical.

Gurman, the premiere Apple leaker right now, says that with the demise of the iPhone mini, there will be four models(Opens in a new window), but only two sizes. Apple will have 6.1- and 6.7-inch lower-cost models, and 6.1- and 6.7-inch “Max” models.

On the Pro model phones, the notorious notch will be replaced by an oval-shaped Face ID cutout and a hole-punch camera, according to MacRumors(Opens in a new window). Together, the two elements will take up about the same space as the notch, but they’ll be surrounded by live pixels and will thus be less of a visual interruption in the face of the phone.

Journalist Max Weinbach tweeted another render of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. There are also several stories going around about supposed detailed schematics and reduced front bezels(Opens in a new window), but the “information” comes from random Twitter and Weibo users, which I honestly have zero trust in.

A Taiwanese research firm(Opens in a new window) says the iPhone 14 Pro will have a “48 megapixel” camera with 8K video recording. I say “48 megapixel” here because it’s likely to use quad-pixel binning to give 12-megapixel images. The 48-megapixel main wide lens may also combine with the optical zoom lens to give greater “fused” zoom than the optical lenses can alone.

This is a very boring rumor, but it’s out there(Opens in a new window).

This is a wild one. MacRumors says that some iPhone models may be eSIM only(Opens in a new window), without a physical SIM card slot. According to the piece, this wouldn’t be a move for or against wireless carriers, but a way to save space in the body of the iPhone. Most carriers don’t like eSIM, although all three major US carriers support it. Large carriers don’t like it because eSIM makes it easier to switch carriers. Small virtual carriers often don’t like it because their older back-end and activation systems can’t process eSIM subscriptions.

There are a lot of rumors about Apple offering a new “subscription service” for iPhones. That needs to be unpacked a little. Most people in the US buy phones “on subscription” anyway, with payment plans from their carriers, and Apple already has an iPhone Upgrade Program where you pay $39.50/month for an iPhone 13 with the option to trade it in when the next model arrives.

Macworld pegs this(Opens in a new window) as a way to combine Apple hardware with the company’s steadily growing list of services: iCloud, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and such. So rather than a hardware subscription, this could be a single unified “Apple everything” subscription; a discounted way to lock you into so many Apple services that you’ll never be able to (or want to) escape.

There’s a big problem with all of the rumors above—they show the iPhone 14 Pro to be a phone with many new features, but there’s very little out there about the Phone 14 and new iPhone 14 Max. Unless new rumors come out, the new phones may mostly be iPhone 13 models with a new number on them.

One change Apple likely won’t talk much about: iPhone 14 will almost certainly use Qualcomm’s X65 modem, which has several advantages over the X60 in the iPhone 13. It will support AT&T’s new 3.45GHz 5G(Opens in a new window), which the iPhone 13 series does not. It also might—might!—have much better low-signal reception than the iPhone 13 series does. That’s what I found with the Galaxy S22 over the Galaxy S21.

I’m that 5G guy. I’ve actually been here for every “G.” I’ve reviewed well over a thousand products during 18 years working full-time at PCMag.com, including every generation of the iPhone and the Samsung Galaxy S. I also write a weekly newsletter, Fully Mobilized, where I obsess about phones and networks.

US and Canadian mobile networks

Mobile phones released in the US

iPads, Android tablets, and ebook readers

Mobile hotspots

Big data features such as Fastest Mobile Networks and Best Work-From-Home Cities

Being cross-platform is critical for someone in my position. In the US, the mobile world is split pretty cleanly between iOS and Android. So I think it’s really important to have Apple, Android and Windows devices all in my daily orbit.

