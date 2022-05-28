4th stimulus check 2022 — Thousands of Americans can apply for $150 gas payments in FIVE DAYS – find out wh… – The US Sun

THOUSANDS of Americans can apply for gas stimulus cards worth $150 starting next week.
The Chicago Moves program, proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, was approved by the Chicago City Council on Wednesday, April 27.
The gas stimulus program will provide $12.5million in transportation relief in the form of transit and gas cards to thousands in the Illinois city.
The city will issue up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards of $150 and 100,000 prepaid transit cards of $50.
Lotteries will be held to give them away, and to qualify for a month's drawing you must submit an application by the first day of that month.
The next deadline to apply for the gas and transit cards is June 1. Find out how to apply at Chicago.gov/ChicagoMoves.
Programs that could put cash in your pocket
There are several universal basic income programs in many states that could mean free cash for Americans all over the country.
Program: Embrace Mothers
Program: Alaska Permanent Fund
Vermont income tax exceeds projections
The state of Vermont has three major state funds: the General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund.
Combined, the funds equal $531.4 million, 35 percent higher than the revised monthly consensus expectations, according to Vermont Biz.
Heading into the last two months of the state's fiscal year, the funds are $161.6 million ahead of consensus revenue estimates.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program, part three
The program will also distribute energy-related repair grants for residents without heat or experiencing life-threatening conditions due to a malfunctioning heating system.
However, the repair grants will only be available to homeowners.
The maximum grant amount is $2,000.
To apply, residents must qualify for energy assistance through the state to get a grant from Kootasca’s Energy Assistance Program.
To request an application, you can call 877-687-1163 or visit MN.gov.
Applications will be accepted through Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program, part two
Primary heat grants are extended to renters and homeowners in order to subsidize energy and heating costs.
Grant amounts are based on three things: household size, your current energy bill, and income.
To qualify for a primary heat grant, your income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median which is $73,328 for households and $37,320 for individuals, according to the US Census Bureau.
The income caps are $22,329 for individuals and $43,997 for couples.
Minnesota Energy Assistance Program
A new energy assistance program in Minnesota are now able to apply for grants to help with rising energy costs.
The program will offer up to $2,000 towards heat, power, and water costs, and is free for all eligible households.
The Kootasca Community Action’s 2021-22 Energy Assistance Program is available to residents of Itasca and Koochiching.
Eligible households can receive a few types of grants: primary heat grants, energy-related repair grants, and if your home is experiencing a heating or energy emergency that a primary heat grant can’t cover, you can apply for crisis aid.
Billions available in unclaimed property funds explained, continued
Businesses send money to state-run unclaimed property offices when they can't locate the owner.
Typically, the cash held is from bank accounts, insurance policies, or your state government.
To reclaim any money, start your free search with the state's unclaimed property office and put in your details.
Additionally, you can conduct your search for unclaimed money using Missing Money's database.
Billions available in unclaimed property funds explained
It's possible you might be owed money that you lost from 401k accounts to insurance payouts.
According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), one in every 10 people nationwide has cash waiting to be claimed.
Among the 50 states, New York has the highest amount of unclaimed property funds, with the total adding up to $17billion.
It's followed by California at $10.2billion, Texas at $7billion, New Jersey at $4billion, and Pennsylvania along with Illinois at $3.5billion each.
Securing those funds could mean money back in your pocket as a fourth federal stimulus check doesn't seem to be on the horizon.
Homeowner $10billion stimulus program, part two
The National Council of State Housing Agencies has set up an interactive map to help you find your state or US territory and what kind of housing relief is being offered.
Under California's plan, eligible homeowners can receive up to $80,000.
According to the White House, at least 60 percent of the federal funds must be used on "low-income" homeowners.
Homeowner $10billion stimulus program
A $10 billion homeowner assistance fund has been set up under the American Rescue Act to help struggling families across the country who are behind on their mortgages.
A recent report from the White House revealed that 44 states and territories have made their programs available to applicants.
The Treasury Department has approved all but two plans submitted by states.
Up to $500 set for Missourians
Lawmakers in the Missouri Senate passed a $49billion budget – the largest in the state’s history.
The budget will allow individual income filers to get up to $500 while joint filers can expect to receive up to $1,000.
Taxpayers will get $1 back for every dollar they’ve paid in taxes, The Kansas City Beacon revealed.
North Carolina’s $6.2Billion Surplus
Many are wondering if North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will add direct payments to his budget.
The state has a $6.2billion surplus and Mr Roy’s budget wants to invest in North Carolina families, businesses, and communities.
On May 11, Gov Cooper announced his proposed budget that would invest in workforce training for high-paying jobs, quality healthcare, clean air and drinking water, and infrastructure.
As of now, there are no plans for direct payments, however, Gov Cooper stated that the state rainy day fund is expected to reach $4.25billion as the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
What to know about scams, part three
Email publishing campaigns also sent out messages regarding scams to taxpayers in another attempt to convince recipients that they owe money to the fake agency and must act now.
“Fighting back against phishing scams requires constant vigilance, and we urge tax pros to take some basic steps to help protect their clients and themselves,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
The recent pandemic-related scams have a tendency to tell an urgent story that attempts to trick its receiver into opening a dangerous link or attachment.
What to know about scams, part two
To be clear, the IRS does not contact people over email, text messages, or through social media.
Fraudulent texts normally include a link that taxpayers, if clicking, could give up personal information that could jeopardize their stimulus payments.
Taxpayers should also be watching out for incoming calls where scammers impersonate IRS agents and aggressively demand that the recipient pay a fake missing payment.
What to know about scams
As tax returns hit millions of bank accounts during this year’s tax season, scammers are impersonating the Internal Revenue Service in text messages and calls.
“Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams,” the agency warned on its website.
“Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.”
Rate hikes could lead to another round of stimulus
As a result, many experts fear another potential recession, which could then lead to another round of stimulus.
Alan Blinder, the former vice-chairman of the Fed, told CNBC that a recession is likely to happen but probably not in 2022.
As the Fed gets set for two summer meetings, it is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points at each one.
What is being done about inflation?
In hopes to stop prices from rising so rapidly, the Federal Reserve has stepped in to take action.
This quarter, the Fed has hiked rates twice – making borrowing more expensive for Americans.
How inflation impacts stimulus checks
Currently, the US is dealing with an inflation problem – meaning the economic demand is high and it is impacting prices across the board.
This would, of course, defeat the purpose of a stimulus check since the economy is too hot.
But what you might get is a tax rebate in your state, which is money returned back to taxpayers after a surplus.
How many stimulus programs have launched?
Federally, there have been three stimulus programs enacted into law since the beginning of the pandemic.
The first one included checks for Americans worth $1,200, the second one was worth $600 and the third one was worth $1,400.
Your state also might be sending or have issued stimulus money.
For example, California has sent up to $1,200 in stimulus payments to millions of its residents.
What is a stimulus check?
Stimulus checks are given out to people by the government in hopes to give the economy boost during a financial crisis.
For example, this was done multiple times during the height of the pandemic, as Americans suffered from job loss.
Typically, stimulus checks are one-off payments.
Chicago prepaid card monthly deadline approaching, continued
Eligible Chicago, Illinois residents can apply each month for transit and gas card funds.
Via a lottery, Chicago will issue up to 50,000 prepaid gas cards of $150 and 100,000 prepaid transit cards of $50.
To apply, you must be a Chicago resident, at least 18 years old, and have a current and valid city sticker with the correct mailing information for your vehicle.
Also, your income must also be at or below 100 percent of the area median income for Chicago.
Chicago prepaid card monthly deadline approaching
A deadline is coming up soon for Chicago's prepaid card program.
Each month until September, there will be a lottery held on the second week of the month.
To be eligible for it, you must apply by the first of every month.
That means you only have until Wednesday, June 1 to be considered for the next batch of funds.
Those selected will be notified via email.
California still sending out stimulus checks, continued
Moreover, there is expected to be a “much smaller batch" of payments issued this month, according to California's FTB.
The payments in May will mainly reflect reissuances.
"Most reissuances of GSS payments stem from address changes (e.g. taxpayers who moved without informing FTB of their new address), and issues involving a recipient’s name (e.g. the spelling of the name on the GSS check wasn’t a perfect match or perhaps a spouse died since the tax return was filed,” The FTB said.
Direct deposit recipients typically see the payments in their bank accounts within a few days, while paper checks could take three weeks.
While it's unclear if payments have already started going out, the FTB said the next batch would be issued in the middle of May or later this month.
California still sending out stimulus checks
California is still sending out payments under its Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs.
To qualify for either program, your income must be less than $75,000 and generally have filed 2020 taxes before October 15, 2021.
It last issued a batch of more than 72,000 payments on April 22, the franchise tax board (FTB) told The Sun.
Iowa announces $25million investment for child care workers, continued
Gov Reynolds has directed state agencies to implement investing over $500million of state and federal funds to address the crisis.
Investments include the Child Care Challenge Fund grants, creating an estimated 9,000 new child care slots across the state, as well as the Child Care Stabilization Grants and Recruitment and Retention Bonuses for Child Care Workers.
The state will start accepting applications online Friday, June 17th.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, July 18th.
Iowa announces $25million investment for child care workers
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced this week it will offer $25million in support for child care, which will be provided by funds from the American Rescue Act.
Of the funding, $20 million will be allocated towards infrastructure investments that build or expand child care capacity.
The remaining portion of the money will be used to support arrangements between employers and child care centers to expand available slots.
“This program underscores Iowa’s commitment to working families by putting child care where it’s convenient for parents, children, and employers,” said Kelly Garcia, Director of Iowa’s Department of Human Services.
