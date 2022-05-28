Fitness Brand Dogpound Announces NFT Release In Support Of New York City Students, Fitness And Web3 Education – Forbes

Ads

DOGPOUND is releasing its first NFT auction in collaboration with artist Yovanna Ventura in support … [+] of its philanthropic efforts in the New York City school system.

New York and Los Angeles-based fitness studio Dogpound today announces its upcoming NFT release with philanthropic partners Seva.Love, Community of Unity and NFT Classroom. The result of this collaboration is an NFT created by digital artist Yovanna Ventura that will launch at auction on OpenSea on May 31, 2022. A one-of-one NFT will be the star of this auction, with a number of IRL perks attached to its sale. A second NFT will be issued with 22 editions available to the public. All profits from the OpenSea auction will be donated to education non-profit Community of Unity in support of their collaboration with Dogpound within the New York City school system.

Dogpound has been working with its nonprofit partners in support of the New Design High School in New York City for over five years. The fitness brand’s commitment to students of this school have included a gym renovation, free fitness training sessions and ongoing contributions to student-centric fundraising events. The brand totals their contributions to-date to the New Design High School as within seven figures.

Their fundraising and student services efforts are expanding into the digital realm, with funds now also going to support mentorship in web3. Mentorship is provided in the form of weekly classes, staffed by NFTclassroom.org with additional funds provided by Deepak Chopra’s wellness-in-the-Metaverse organization Seva.Love. Mentorship sessions in web3 with students launched in early 2022, and the upcoming NFT release will be the first NFT project to fundraise for the program.

The new NFT collection launching on OpenSea on May 31 will be titled Puppy Love, created by artist Wes Henry whose art has earned more than 600 ETH in trading volume on OpenSea. The one-of-one NFT will start bidding at 1 ETH, and the 22 editions of a second NFT will start bidding at .22 ETH. The winning bidder will receive an in-person workout with Ventura and Dogpound founder Kirk Myers in Los Angeles, invitations to virtual and IRL pop-up events and access to Seva.Love’s private community which includes monthly group-mentor meetings with Deepak Chopra.

To continue this work in NFT-as-philanthropy, Dogpound and Seva.Love will be hiring students from the New Design High School to work on bespoke NFT projects in collaboration with recognized NFT artists. The brand also says that, “this pilot high school program will be scaled to be delivered at other New York City high schools, then more broadly regionally and internationally through both in-person and virtual curriculum programming.”

More information can be found at seva.love/dogpound before the auction launches at OpenSea on May 31.

