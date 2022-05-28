Twitter Drops Collection of 140 Ethereum NFTs on Rarible – Decrypt

Ads

Editor's note: This article was updated to make it clear that Twitter isn't selling the tokens; it's handing them out for free.

Twitter today released its very own non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It’s handing out the 140 Twitter-themed tokens to users, who can then accept the bids that are racking up on NFT marketplace, Rarible.

140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties pic.twitter.com/0Pm0tNhIRg

— Twitter (@Twitter) June 30, 2021

NFTs are unique digital tokens, mostly created via the Ethereum network, that can represent just about anything online, such as artwork, audio or video content.

Twitter’s NFTs mostly represent moving images of the company’s logo. One is a computerized image of a stone man sending a tweet. Another is of the word “Twitter” dropping onto a plate in the form of a gelatine desert.



There are 20 copies of seven of the different NFTs available. That’s 140 NFTs (the number of characters in a tweet) in total.

The company today changed its bio on Twitter to “dropping NFTs all day.” People have already started making bids for the NFTs on Rarible—with the highest bid at $2,147.94 for one NFT.

But GIFs of the NFTs are available for free via the social media platform’s Twitter account. “140 free NFTs for 140 of you, besties,” one tweet read.



Twitter’s crypto-mad CEO, Jack Dorsey, is a big fan of NFTs. In March, he sold his first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million.

NFTs were extremely popular earlier this year. In March, one digital artist, Mike Winkelmann (better known as Beeple), sold an image file for $69 million.

